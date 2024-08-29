The Temple of YIG

The Serpent God of the Dark Yucatan. This temple, once a monument to the Power and Majestic Presence of this Great Old One, is now a haunted mausoleum of ancient tomes, forgotten glyphs, and a persistent hissing sound that echoes throughout the walls.

There are gold leaf accents on dozens of statues that can be scraped off and sold. A large jade stone plank hangs over a dark void - now that is how you make someone walk the plank.

Still many secrets and treasures can be found here, just be wary of the living (and undead) denizens as their bite is much worse than their bark (or hiss)