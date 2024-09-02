Summer 1718 - @West Marches Player Rumors:

Pirates be fighting ghosts on ships. But what else is new am I right?

Pirates raid a Spanish fort, blowing up a ship-of-the-line and freeing Bloody Vein and Tela Fafane!

Casey Withers has acquired a new Galleon by force called The Revenant.

Atlantis has sunk back down underwater. Rumors are some deal was made with the giant crab called Karkinos. Many refugees drowned.

Pirates do a heist job on Charon himself, stealing Obols! Some whispers of corrupting them with ASH are heard too. Wonder what that means…

Brethren coast Pirates have rescued the 4th Nymph (fire) who might be able to close the abyss. She warns though that last time it didn't go well…

Global: Fall 1718

A maelstrom forms around The Abyss. Earthquakes! Islands crumble into the sea. (Including Atlantis)

A site of great power has been unearthed. The Temple of the Lost Gate is on the Cayman Islands and could be used, in conjunction with the Blood Moon Eclipse (9/19), to cast magic at a scale unseen by any human. The great powers of the world amass, aiming to be the one who casts their own ritual...to end or save the world.

Players: The mega game will happen on Thursday, September 19, 2024 1:00 PM. All are welcome to join! Check out here for more details. The West Marches Campaign will end on 9/22/24! But you are welcome to conintue to play both here on the server and elseware. We'll announce new information about the next campaign when we have it. (will be several month break at least).