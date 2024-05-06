Vessel Name Wrath of God Type Man-Of-War Captain Spanish Current HP 75 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Cargo Slot 3 Cargo Slot 4 Upgrades

Ship's Log

Both ships were in the harbor attack lead by pirates that destroyed The Merciful (Destroyed) and the Spanish held fort in the Summer of 1718.

The Death Bringer was destroyed by pirate ships in the battle outside the harbor.

The Wrath of God was set ablaze by her own company to avoid it falling into the hands of those scurvy riddled scallywags

Most of the crew are dead, some are unknown - believed to turn traitor and sail with the pirates now.