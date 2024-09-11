In Winter 18, Barnacle Bill received a message in a scroll case marked " Weird Endeavors"- "We need to prepare. Bring a crew to the Crabs Legs tavern, Atlantis. As was foretold, The Prophet Karkinos”

Crabs legs tavern- atlantis Kimica as michelle Bill as Blind Prophet Nerid Sin as Aurelia Zero as Armando



Who's in charge these days, scourge or crown? it's complicated.

Normal people coming through everything has gone down the toilet in two years!



Sorry we lost touch after the battle, our ambassador was lost and the other slain. people need water to survive and we washed their town up. They are now surviving in tubs of water. Deep/ scourge have made these people exiles and refugees from the sea



'Aquire' the Kelping Hand- a gauntlet of seaweed from the Atlantean embassy. Rogue Republic Pirates are currently occupying it

The ghost of Eel (who haunts her) guilts Nerid into helping the merfolk. She wouldn't normally care about some random mutants. Looks down on those who can't take care of themselves because she's a survivalist.



We don merfolk costumes to avoid suspicion. Michelle is mission leader as treasure hunter.

She convinces the front-door guards to come outside and we gank them.

(guard room) we charm the guards and they warn us about the traps. they are too apathetic to come with us, they are on break. then, we kill them just in case. hard stealth! (treasure room) tiger eye gems completely spherical. Big gem the size of a chihuahua. (alchemy room) I make note to send info about this place to our patron Mr Alcott. We knock over a bunch of potions and all our boots are melted. We'll need new shoes after this.



Atlantis history book. Inside she finds a picture of a tiny crab next to gauntlet. A KEY?! (I wanted to know more about the history of these people, what a waste! stupid pirates)

A jar of eye-balls! (most of them, mundane) one is an icy-white. Another, Wow, I could certainly use an eye-jar this is the beginning of an amazing collection



I expected this operation to take longer! Your medical care makes "doc" barnacles look like a kook by comparison! Now that I think of it, I see what the others were saying about them.

One eye lets her see the spirit realm (like LOTR- sees ghosts) and the other eye sees in slight infa-red (devil vision d4 devils luck)

Ghost-Eel the spirit guardian helps guide her around while she gets her 'sea legs'

"If you weren't such a miraculous doctor I would haunt you for those pages..."

Many books including one on ALCHEMY. A well-used recipe for polymorphing into a beast or monster

Dude we could use the kraken-meat to turn into krakens!

secret door to treasure-room, we find the stufff

top floor- 3 shoggoths, one wearing a crown. the pirates poisoned each other and turned queen cephera and her court into mutants. it's good that we didn't kill them! now the merfolk can maybe rescue their leader, or something.



aurelia silences the bell to keep the alarms quiet. smash glass and swing away. [1:44 PM] zipline on harpoon-grappling hook.

Smoke bombs/ smoke screen is really useful! use indoors for best effect. wind would make it go away



Karkanos offers 100 air-breathing seamen to spare for Armando's cause. including a master gunner. Nerid makes a bid for the Wretched but Karkanos admonishes her.

"I know who you are and I know who you seek. The Wretched are who we are running from!"

"You're wrong! Eel, tell them! (ghost remains silent and shrugs) I'll show you all!" [storms off]

michelle ruins her moment by reminding her that they will need to sail home together. Nerid sulks in the cabin.



