4 Feb 2022 • 4 min read

LK Weekly: Beyond Billing

Thanks to your incredible support, we have now seen 33% of our patrons move their billing details into our new system. With our recent rollout of direct debit payments for Europe, this number is continuing to increase every day 🎉 The speed of adoption has been fantastic! We are forever grateful for your support throughout this difficult change. For those who haven't migrated yet, please follow the steps here. [https://www.legendkeeper.com/patron-price-guarantee/] You have until February 14 to