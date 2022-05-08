Appendices
Conditions alter a creature’s capabilities in a variety of ways and can arise as a result of a spell, a class feature, a monster's attack, or other effect. Most conditions, such as blinded, are impairments, but a few, such as invisible, can be advantageous.

A condition lasts either until it is countered (the prone condition is countered by standing up, for example) or for a duration specified by the effect that imposed the condition.

If multiple effects impose the same condition on a creature, each instance of the condition has its own duration, but the condition’s effects don’t get worse.

A creature either has a condition or doesn’t. The following definitions specify what happens to a creature while it is subjected to a condition.

Blinded

  • A blinded creature can’t see and automatically fails any ability check that requires sight.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage, and the creature’s attack rolls have disadvantage.

Charmed

  • A charmed creature can’t attack the charmer or target the charmer with harmful abilities or magical effects.

  • The charmer has advantage on any ability check to interact socially with the creature.

Deafened

  • A deafened creature can’t hear and automatically fails any ability check that requires hearing.

Frightened

  • A frightened creature has disadvantage on ability checks and attack rolls while the source of its fear is within line of sight.

  • The creature can’t willingly move closer to the source of its fear.

Grappled

  • A grappled creature’s speed becomes 0, and it can’t benefit from any bonus to its speed.

  • The condition ends if the grappler is incapacitated (see the condition).

  • The condition also ends if an effect removes the grappled creature from the reach of the grappler or grappling effect, such as when a creature is hurled away by the thunderwave spell.

Incapacitated

  • An incapacitated creature can’t take actions or reactions.

Invisible

  • An invisible creature is impossible to see without the aid of magic or a special sense. For the purpose of hiding, the creature is heavily obscured. The creature’s location can be detected by any noise it makes or any tracks it leaves.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have disadvantage, and the creature’s attack rolls have advantage.

Paralyzed

  • A paralyzed creature is incapacitated (see the condition) and can’t move or speak.

  • The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage

  • Any attack that hits the creature is a critical hit if the attacker is within 5 feet of the creature.

Petrified

  • A petrified creature is transformed, along with any nonmagical object it is wearing or carrying, into a solid inanimate substance (usually stone). Its weight increases by a factor of ten, and it ceases aging.

  • The creature is incapacitated (see the condition), can’t move or speak, and is unaware of its surroundings.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.

  • The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.

  • The creature has resistance to all damage.

  • The creature is immune to poison and disease, although a poison or disease already in its system is suspended, not neutralized.

Poisoned

  • A poisoned creature has disadvantage on attack rolls and ability checks.

Prone

  • A prone creature’s only movement option is to crawl, unless it stands up and thereby ends the condition.

  • The creature has disadvantage on attack rolls.

  • An attack roll against the creature has advantage if the attacker is within 5 feet of the creature. Otherwise, the attack roll has disadvantage.

Restrained

  • A restrained creature’s speed becomes 0, and it can’t benefit from any bonus to its speed.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage, and the creature’s attack rolls have disadvantage.

  • The creature has disadvantage on Dexterity saving throws.

Stunned

  • A stunned creature is incapacitated (see the condition), can’t move, and can speak only falteringly.

  • The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.

Unconscious

  • An unconscious creature is incapacitated (see the condition), can’t move or speak, and is unaware of its surroundings

  • The creature drops whatever it’s holding and falls prone.

  • The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.

  • Any attack that hits the creature is a critical hit if the attacker is within 5 feet of the creature.