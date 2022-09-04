Poisons
Given their insidious and deadly nature, poisons are illegal in most societies but are a favorite tool among assassins, drow, and other evil creatures. Poisons come in the following four types.

Contact. Contact poison can be smeared on an object and remains potent until it is touched or washed off. A creature that touches contact poison with exposed skin suffers its effects.

Ingested. A creature must swallow an entire dose of ingested poison to suffer its effects. The dose can be delivered in food or a liquid. You may decide that a partial dose has a reduced effect, such as allowing advantage on the saving throw or dealing only half damage on a failed save.

Inhaled. These poisons are powders or gases that take effect when inhaled. Blowing the powder or releasing the gas subjects creatures in a 5-foot cube to its effect. The resulting cloud dissipates immediately afterward. Holding one’s breath is ineffective against inhaled poisons, as they affect nasal membranes, tear ducts, and other parts of the body.

Injury. Injury poison can be applied to weapons, ammunition, trap components, and other objects that deal piercing or slashing damage and remains potent until delivered through a wound or washed off. A creature that takes piercing or slashing damage from an object coated with the poison is exposed to its effects.

Item

Type

Price per Dose

Assassin's blood

Ingested

150 gp

Burnt othur fumes

Inhaled

500 gp

Crawler mucus

Contact

200 gp

Drow poison

Injury

200 gp

Essence of ether

Inhaled

300 gp

Malice

Inhaled

250 gp

Midnight tears

Ingested

1,500 gp

Oil of taggit

Contact

400 gp

Pale tincture

Ingested

250 gp

Purple worm poison

Injury

2,000 gp

Serpent venom

Injury

200 gp

Torpor

Ingested

600 gp

Truth serum

Ingested

150 gp

Wyvern poison

Injury

1,200 gp