Given their insidious and deadly nature, poisons are illegal in most societies but are a favorite tool among assassins, drow, and other evil creatures. Poisons come in the following four types.
Contact. Contact poison can be smeared on an object and remains potent until it is touched or washed off. A creature that touches contact poison with exposed skin suffers its effects.
Ingested. A creature must swallow an entire dose of ingested poison to suffer its effects. The dose can be delivered in food or a liquid. You may decide that a partial dose has a reduced effect, such as allowing advantage on the saving throw or dealing only half damage on a failed save.
Inhaled. These poisons are powders or gases that take effect when inhaled. Blowing the powder or releasing the gas subjects creatures in a 5-foot cube to its effect. The resulting cloud dissipates immediately afterward. Holding one’s breath is ineffective against inhaled poisons, as they affect nasal membranes, tear ducts, and other parts of the body.
Injury. Injury poison can be applied to weapons, ammunition, trap components, and other objects that deal piercing or slashing damage and remains potent until delivered through a wound or washed off. A creature that takes piercing or slashing damage from an object coated with the poison is exposed to its effects.
Poisons
Item
Type
Price per Dose
Assassin's blood
Ingested
150 gp
Burnt othur fumes
Inhaled
500 gp
Crawler mucus
Contact
200 gp
Drow poison
Injury
200 gp
Essence of ether
Inhaled
300 gp
Malice
Inhaled
250 gp
Midnight tears
Ingested
1,500 gp
Oil of taggit
Contact
400 gp
Pale tincture
Ingested
250 gp
Purple worm poison
Injury
2,000 gp
Serpent venom
Injury
200 gp
Torpor
Ingested
600 gp
Truth serum
Ingested
150 gp
Wyvern poison
Injury
1,200 gp