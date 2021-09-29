Longer than memory, longer even than dreams, The Hollow Emperor has ruled over Selenia. Commanding the Northern Region, the City of the Hollow Emperor is the most astounding physical incarnation of His rule. Soaring spires, sprawling markets, and bustling guildhalls are just some of the things you will find in this central city.

The Hollow Emperor has been a decisive figure throughout history, and has been the center of political strife for as long as anyone can remember. In recent years, however, the Emperor has been more of a figurehead as the political landscape of the empire becomes increasingly fractured. And as the Empire becomes increasingly distracted, more and more dark rumors begin to emerge about The Hollow Emperor.