The Hollow Emperor is the undisputed ruler of Selenia. As a god-king, his appearance on the physical plane is rare, and always channeled through a ritualistic focus of some kind. His power is enormous, and the rule of his Empire from the throne at the City of the Hollow Emperor is absolute.

In recent months, many have noted his appearances becoming less frequent. The actions of his earthly representatives have appeared disjointed, leading some of the more powerful factions to go so far as to call the Emperor into question.