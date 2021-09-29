The origin of the Mirrored Spires is legendary.

On the morning of the first day of the 2021st Lunar Cycle, there was a total eclipse of the sun. Two bright silver beacons, too bright to gaze upon directly, pierced the sky above the Eastern Crater. The earth shook causing ancient mountains and trees alike to tumble and fall to the ground. The towers rose hundreds of feet into the sky, like the slow reach of godly fingers from under the sand. The eclipse ended, and all who could see gazed dumbly to the south and east. Those few souls who were close enough gazed upon the Mirrored Spires with great fear in their hearts.

The Mirrored Spires are said to be the only place in the world where teleportation is possible. Those who enter one, may enter out through the other. It is also said that they can be used to travel to any location in the known world, but only by the priests of The Hollow Emperor. For this reason, many believe that the towers were created by The Hollow Emperor himself in an act of unfathomable god-magic.

If one were to travel to the Mirrored Spires and gaze upon them, they would be struck with a foreboding sense of déjà vu - as if they have arrived at the spire many times before.