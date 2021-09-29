Shaletal began as a humble family farm. When the Moonlight Priesthood chose the area to erect their citadel, it quickly evolved into a major town welcoming all travelers who pass through the Port at the Moonlight Gate.

The town is criss-crossed by a network of magical canals. The town's main thoroughfare, Shalebridge Road, is a well-paved cobblestone path that runs from the south end of town, through the central canal, to the north end. The main gate is located opposite the central canal.

Visitors will find safe haven here, and an interesting cultural introduction to the region.

