The largest port connecting the Northern and Southern regions of Selenia, this port is called by many names. It’s prominent feature is the Moonlight Gate – a massive arc rising above the main road towards the Moonlight Citadel.

The enormous gate serves both artistic and military functions, though in the recent peaceful days it’s defensive magics have been deployed only in the tales of older battles. Many pilgrims who pass under it claim to feel a deeper connection to Sel, that lingers in their body for days.