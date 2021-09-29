Avon Port focuses on fishing and small-hop sailing. As such, its piers are much smaller than the ones at the other ports in the region, and its vessels more modest. It is a great place to go if you want to quickly tour the coastline around the Moonlight Citadel.

Avon Port is home of a famous tavern called The Lumpy Kingfisher. It’s proprietor Monica Shellsister invented a recipe for Seasquid Chowder that is so good, it has attracted famous chefs from the City of the Hollow Emperor to the area.