Sel is a moon goddess and one of the most prominent dieties in all of Selenia. Her center of worship is in the southern region at the Moonlight Citadel where her Moonlight Priests are lead by High Priestess Nerezza Moonstone.

Sel’s domain is magical medicine, prophecy, community, man-made light sources, and all the cyclical aspects of nature such as the tides, seasons, and crop growth.

Her priests are widely regarded for their skills at healing and community building.