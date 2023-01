Nerezza Moonstone is the widely loved and respected High Priestess of the Moonlight Priesthood. She has been a shepherd of remarkable grace and warmth over the Southern region surrounding The Moonlight Citadel, which the followers of Sel call home.

Quest: Nerezza's Jagged Crown details the story of her corruption by Lilith Nightsong via a magical artifact called the Crown of Spectral Dissonance.