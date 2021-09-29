Wondrous item, artifact
Forged by Lilith Nightsong through a powerful ritual, the Crown of Psychic Dissonance allows her to influence and dominate the mind of its wearer from any distance. It is unique in that it is attuned to her, rather than its wearer. There is a rumour that someone could master the crown, and unlock its true power, by somehow breaking its attunement to Lilith.
While wearing this crown, you gain +1 to all spell saving throws.
The crown has 16 charges. While holding it, you can use an action to expend 1 or more of its charges to cast one of the following spells from it, using your spell save DC: fear (3 charges), dominate person (5 charges), or dominate monster (8 charges).
The staff regains 1d12 + 4 expended charges daily at dawn. If you expend the last charge, roll a d20. On a 1, the crown’s gemstones glow a bright orange color then burst with psychic dissonance causing a permanent insanity to everyone within sight. Roll on the insanity table below to determine the effect for each affected creature.
Insanity Table
Roll 1d12 to determine an insanity.
1
You fear rain.
2
You believe you are invisible.
3
You can see dead people.
4
You fear trees.
5
You lose the ability to read.
6
You hum at random times.
7
You believe you can talk to birds.
8
You believe you are missing your left arm.
9
Always the eyes are watching you from the shadows.
10
You will sometimes go by another name.
11
You will introduce yourself multiple times.
12
You always repeat yourself. You always repeat yourself.