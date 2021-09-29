From under the leaves of the rich-growth forests surrounding the Moonlight Citadel, the leaning towers of Canopy emerge. The strange structures fit into their environment well, with handcrafted features that draw inspiration from the woods.

Truth be told, the forested area is dangerous. Wandering monsters, mysterious magics, and winding paths can mean the end of unwary adventurers. The people of Canopy mostly keep to themselves but will guide visitors if the appropriate trade is agreed upon. Their time under the tress has revealed much to them about the ways of the woods.