Staff, rare (requires attunement by a druid, sorcer, warlock, or wizard)

A silver staff topped with an emblem of the crescent moon.

You have a +2 bonus to attack and damage rolls made with this magic weapon.

Sturdy enough for combat, it can be used for Melee combat following the same rules as a basic Quarterstaff.

You gain darkvision while you hold this staff.

The staff has 3 charges. While holding it, you can use an action to expend 1 of its charges to cast Moonbeam, using your spell save DC. The staff regains all of its expended charges once per lunar cycle, on the first night of the full moon.