Armor (shield), very rare (requires attunement)

Adamantine shields crafted for use by the elite guards of The Hollow Emperor. The unblinking eye in the center is carved from an unidentifiable blue gemstone.

While holding this shield, you have a +2 bonus to AC and cannot be surprised. This bonus is in addition to the shield's normal bonus to AC.

Curse. This shield is cursed. Attuning to it curses you until you are targeted by the remove curse spell or similar magic. Removing the shield fails to end the curse on you. Every night, visions of The Hollow Emperor invade your dreams. For the first 2 nights of the dreams, you are disturbed but otherwise unaffected. Starting on the 3rd night, you become exhausted, gaining 1 level of exhaustion. For every night after that your exhaustion level increases by 1 until the curse is removed or you die.

