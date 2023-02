Originally from the realm of Oxdorn, the stone dwarves of Istar are said to have been created by Kôvaz the Smith [N] from a mixture of stone and magical metal.

When stone dwarves age, their bodies slowly begin to petrify, until they reach their twilight years and return to the capital of Kôvakan so that their stone forms can rest in the halls under the city, waiting for the fabled day when their god will call them into service again.