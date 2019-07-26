The Aparthian Empire

From the Ashk Setting Guide

The Aparthian Empire is a collection of nations, dominions, colonies, protectorates, mandates, and other territories ruled or administered by Apartha .

The Empire stretches from Ashk in the West to the Endless sea to the East, and is comprised of more than a dozen full nations, as well as many smaller regions.

When the Empire conquers a nation those who have been conquered are given the option to become full Aparthian citizens, which grants them voting rights, as well as a stipend from the government after five years of citizenship.

To become an Aparthian citizen, one must renounce their existing religion and convert to the worship of Sofos the Grandfather [NG] . A citizen must also swear fealty to the Empire and promise to protect its borders through possible conscription.

Operating Location

The Aparthian Dominions

Leader

Alexios Vasilias

Faction Alignment

Lawful Good

HQ Location

Apartha