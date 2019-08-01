Docking usually provides a ship safe harbour for the night. Typically it takes 8 hours to fully load or unload a hip.
Ship maintenance and docking fees
Size of ship
Cost per month
Docking Fee per day
10 feet or less
1gp
1sp
11 — 30 feet
10gp
5sp
31 — 75 feet
30gp
2gp
76 — 100 feet
50gp
4gp
101 - 200 feet
80gp
8gp
201-300 feet
100gp
16gp*
*A lot of harbours are not big enough to accommodate a ship of this size.
Cost of Stores
Although these values might change depending on where the supplies are purchased due to scarcity of the stores in the local area these are the average prices per month.
1 Food
150gp
1 drink
10gp
1 ammunition
1gp
Additionally, the cost of 30gp per Sailor per month suddenly pushes the cost of operating ships
much higher.
10 crew
300gp
The cost of 10 crew for 1 month with a single weapon is 461 gold pieces.
Weight of Stores
All ships are designed to operate at least one month at sea. As a result, the first 3 stores of Drink and Food have no impact upon the ship's Cargo Capacity or speed except in the case of the Lighten the Load action. Beyond these the following cargo capacity requirements are needed;
1 food store (wagon load)
1 ton
10 barrels
1 ton
20 ammunition crates
1 ton
Passenger costs
Taking on board passengers does incur costs but can be an easy way to cover costs as well. The cost of a passenger is a function of 10. For every 10 crew or passengers or combination thereof, there is a monthly operational cost of 160gp.
Taking on 1 passenger when you have 10 crew already requires an additional store of Food and Drink. Taking on 1 passenger when you have 16 crew requires the same amount as one would need for the 16 crew.
Passengers seldom travel for long periods of time with a long journey from the northern hemisphere to the southern hemisphere maybe lasting four months maximum. Typically, passengers board vessels with the intention of spending no more than two weeks at sea. Operationally this means the ship could take 20 passengers to and from a port to another and back again for the same store cost of 1 since it is 10 passengers 1 way and 10 on the way back each is only for 2 weeks.
It is not recommended you get more complex than this as it becomes a tedious accounting exercise.
Typical Passenger Ticket Fees
Most ships will carry up to 10 passengers if they can. On a two-week voyage 10 passengers might pay for the ships monthly operational costs. Some ships have dedicated passenger quarters and these can demand higher prices but generally passengers are lucky to get a dry bunk or hammock to sleep in alongside the crew.
Type/Vehicle
Price
Price of Passage (Per Mile)
n/a
n/a
30,000 gp
1 sp
15,000 gp
1 sp
3,000 gp
1 sp
10,000 gp
5 cp
—
1 cp
50 gp
2 cp
10,000 gp
2 sp
500 gp
2 cp
25,000 gp
2 sp
Cargo costs
A ship with no cargo is a sorry sight to see. A ship will full cargo is a happy one. It's making money. As a rule of thumb, the cost per ton of cargo to be hauled is 20gp per month. For smaller values or larger quantities, the following table may be helpful, bearing in mind one ton is equal to 2000 pounds:
Non-Living Trade Goods per ton
Foods and Spices
Item
Price/ton
Allspice
2000 gp
Basil
2000 gp
Beans
40gp
Cardamom
4000gp
Cheese
40gp
Chicken
40gp
Chilies
4000gp
Chocolate
20000 gp
Cinnamon
2000gp
Citrus
60gp
Cloves
2000gp
Coffee beans
1000gp
Cumin
4000gp
Dill
2000gp
Fennel
4000gp
Flour
40p
Garlic
1000gp
Ginger
4000gp
Honey
2000gp
Maple syrup
2000gp
Mint
1000gp
Mustard
1000gp
Nutmeg
2000gp
Nuts
60gp
Oregano
1000gp
Pepper
4000gp
Potatoes
50gp
Rosemary
2000gp
Saffron
30000gp
Salt
10000gp
Sugar
50gp
Tobacco
1000gp
Turnips
20gp
Vanilla
4000gp
Wheat
20gp
Iron or 2000 sq yards of canvas
200gp
Copper or 2000 sq yards of cloth
1000gp
Silver or 2000 sq yards of linen
10000gp
2000 sq yrds of silk
20000gp
Adamantine
1 lb.
300 gp
Charcoal
20 lbs.
3 cp
Coal
20 lbs.
5 cp
Cold iron
1 lb.
50 gp
Copper
1 lb.
5 sp
Darkwood
1 lb.
10 gp
Glass
1 lb.
1 gp
Gold
1 lb.
50 gp
Iron
1 lb.
1 sp
Marble
1 lb.
5 gp
Masonry stone
1 lb.
5 cp
Mithral
1 lb.
500 gp
Platinum
1 lb.
500 gp
Silver
1 lb.
Living Trade Goods
Living trade goods are treated as passengers for the purposes of calculating cargo. However, some take up more or less space.
Animal
Passenger space required
Poultry
1/4
Small domesticated
1/3
Small wild
1/2
Medium Domesticated
1
Medium wild
2
Large domesticated
2
Large wild
3
Domesticated animals are animals that the ship's crew typically would know about. For a human crew that might include goats, pigs, cattle, or sheep. For a predominantly aquatic crew that might include dolphins, tuna, octopuses, or dugongs.
Undomesticated animals take up more space as a result of needing to be handled with care. A farmer could then ship 4 Ducks, 3 goats, 2 cows, and 2 riding horses on an average vessel for 200gp per week of sailing. It would cost the ship 160gp in operational costs for the 10 additional passengers. The Captain of the ship nets at least 40gp profit if he returns without