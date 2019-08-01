Shipping & Trade

Docking usually provides a ship safe harbour for the night. Typically it takes 8 hours to fully load or unload a hip.

Ship maintenance and docking fees

Size of ship

Cost per month

Docking Fee per day

10 feet or less

1gp

1sp

11 — 30 feet

10gp

5sp

31 — 75 feet

30gp

2gp

76 — 100 feet

50gp

4gp

101 - 200 feet

80gp

8gp

201-300 feet

100gp

16gp*


*A lot of harbours are not big enough to accommodate a ship of this size.

Cost of Stores

Although these values might change depending on where the supplies are purchased due to scarcity of the stores in the local area these are the average prices per month.

1 Food

150gp

1 drink

10gp

1 ammunition

1gp

Additionally, the cost of 30gp per Sailor per month suddenly pushes the cost of operating ships

much higher.

10 crew

300gp

The cost of 10 crew for 1 month with a single weapon is 461 gold pieces.

Weight of Stores

All ships are designed to operate at least one month at sea. As a result, the first 3 stores of Drink and Food have no impact upon the ship's Cargo Capacity or speed except in the case of the Lighten the Load action. Beyond these the following cargo capacity requirements are needed;

1 food store (wagon load)

1 ton

10 barrels

1 ton

20 ammunition crates

1 ton

Passenger costs

Taking on board passengers does incur costs but can be an easy way to cover costs as well. The cost of a passenger is a function of 10. For every 10 crew or passengers or combination thereof, there is a monthly operational cost of 160gp.

Taking on 1 passenger when you have 10 crew already requires an additional store of Food and Drink. Taking on 1 passenger when you have 16 crew requires the same amount as one would need for the 16 crew.

Passengers seldom travel for long periods of time with a long journey from the northern hemisphere to the southern hemisphere maybe lasting four months maximum. Typically, passengers board vessels with the intention of spending no more than two weeks at sea. Operationally this means the ship could take 20 passengers to and from a port to another and back again for the same store cost of 1 since it is 10 passengers 1 way and 10 on the way back each is only for 2 weeks.

It is not recommended you get more complex than this as it becomes a tedious accounting exercise.

Typical Passenger Ticket Fees

Most ships will carry up to 10 passengers if they can. On a two-week voyage 10 passengers might pay for the ships monthly operational costs. Some ships have dedicated passenger quarters and these can demand higher prices but generally passengers are lucky to get a dry bunk or hammock to sleep in alongside the crew.

Type/Vehicle

Price

Price of Passage (Per Mile)

Barge1

n/a

n/a

Galley

30,000 gp

1 sp

Junk

15,000 gp

1 sp

Keelboat

3,000 gp

1 sp

Longship

10,000 gp

5 cp

Raft

1 cp

Rowboat

50 gp

2 cp

Sailing ship

10,000 gp

2 sp

Ship’s boat

500 gp

2 cp

Warship

25,000 gp

2 sp

Cargo costs

A ship with no cargo is a sorry sight to see. A ship will full cargo is a happy one. It's making money. As a rule of thumb, the cost per ton of cargo to be hauled is 20gp per month. For smaller values or larger quantities, the following table may be helpful, bearing in mind one ton is equal to 2000 pounds:

Non-Living Trade Goods per ton

Foods and Spices

Item

Price/ton

Allspice

2000 gp

Basil

2000 gp

Beans

40gp

Cardamom

4000gp

Cheese

40gp

Chicken

40gp

Chilies

4000gp

Chocolate

20000 gp

Cinnamon

2000gp

Citrus

60gp

Cloves

2000gp

Coffee beans

1000gp

Cumin

4000gp

Dill

2000gp

Fennel

4000gp

Flour

40p

Garlic

1000gp

Ginger

4000gp

Honey

2000gp

Maple syrup

2000gp

Mint

1000gp

Mustard

1000gp

Nutmeg

2000gp

Nuts

60gp

Oregano

1000gp

Pepper

4000gp

Potatoes

50gp

Rosemary

2000gp

Saffron

30000gp

Salt

10000gp

Sugar

50gp

Tobacco

1000gp

Turnips

20gp

Vanilla

4000gp

Wheat

20gp

Iron or 2000 sq yards of canvas

200gp

Copper or 2000 sq yards of cloth

1000gp

Silver or 2000 sq yards of linen

10000gp

2000 sq yrds of silk

20000gp

Adamantine

1 lb.

300 gp

Charcoal

20 lbs.

3 cp

Coal

20 lbs.

5 cp

Cold iron

1 lb.

50 gp

Copper

1 lb.

5 sp

Darkwood

1 lb.

10 gp

Glass

1 lb.

1 gp

Gold

1 lb.

50 gp

Iron

1 lb.

1 sp

Marble

1 lb.

5 gp

Masonry stone

1 lb.

5 cp

Mithral

1 lb.

500 gp

Platinum

1 lb.

500 gp

Silver

1 lb.

Living Trade Goods

Living trade goods are treated as passengers for the purposes of calculating cargo. However, some take up more or less space.

Animal

Passenger space required

Poultry

1/4

Small domesticated

1/3

Small wild

1/2

Medium Domesticated

1

Medium wild

2

Large domesticated

2

Large wild

3

Domesticated animals are animals that the ship's crew typically would know about. For a human crew that might include goats, pigs, cattle, or sheep. For a predominantly aquatic crew that might include dolphins, tuna, octopuses, or dugongs.

Undomesticated animals take up more space as a result of needing to be handled with care. A farmer could then ship 4 Ducks, 3 goats, 2 cows, and 2 riding horses on an average vessel for 200gp per week of sailing. It would cost the ship 160gp in operational costs for the 10 additional passengers. The Captain of the ship nets at least 40gp profit if he returns without