Docking usually provides a ship safe harbour for the night. Typically it takes 8 hours to fully load or unload a hip.

Ship maintenance and docking fees

Size of ship Cost per month Docking Fee per day 10 feet or less 1gp 1sp 11 — 30 feet 10gp 5sp 31 — 75 feet 30gp 2gp 76 — 100 feet 50gp 4gp 101 - 200 feet 80gp 8gp 201-300 feet 100gp 16gp*



*A lot of harbours are not big enough to accommodate a ship of this size.

Cost of Stores

Although these values might change depending on where the supplies are purchased due to scarcity of the stores in the local area these are the average prices per month.

1 Food 150gp 1 drink 10gp 1 ammunition 1gp

Additionally, the cost of 30gp per Sailor per month suddenly pushes the cost of operating ships

much higher.

10 crew 300gp

The cost of 10 crew for 1 month with a single weapon is 461 gold pieces.

Weight of Stores

All ships are designed to operate at least one month at sea. As a result, the first 3 stores of Drink and Food have no impact upon the ship's Cargo Capacity or speed except in the case of the Lighten the Load action. Beyond these the following cargo capacity requirements are needed;

1 food store (wagon load) 1 ton 10 barrels 1 ton 20 ammunition crates 1 ton

Passenger costs

Taking on board passengers does incur costs but can be an easy way to cover costs as well. The cost of a passenger is a function of 10. For every 10 crew or passengers or combination thereof, there is a monthly operational cost of 160gp.

Taking on 1 passenger when you have 10 crew already requires an additional store of Food and Drink. Taking on 1 passenger when you have 16 crew requires the same amount as one would need for the 16 crew.

Passengers seldom travel for long periods of time with a long journey from the northern hemisphere to the southern hemisphere maybe lasting four months maximum. Typically, passengers board vessels with the intention of spending no more than two weeks at sea. Operationally this means the ship could take 20 passengers to and from a port to another and back again for the same store cost of 1 since it is 10 passengers 1 way and 10 on the way back each is only for 2 weeks.

It is not recommended you get more complex than this as it becomes a tedious accounting exercise.

Typical Passenger Ticket Fees

Most ships will carry up to 10 passengers if they can. On a two-week voyage 10 passengers might pay for the ships monthly operational costs. Some ships have dedicated passenger quarters and these can demand higher prices but generally passengers are lucky to get a dry bunk or hammock to sleep in alongside the crew.

Type/Vehicle Price Price of Passage (Per Mile) Barge1 n/a n/a Galley 30,000 gp 1 sp Junk 15,000 gp 1 sp Keelboat 3,000 gp 1 sp Longship 10,000 gp 5 cp Raft — 1 cp Rowboat 50 gp 2 cp Sailing ship 10,000 gp 2 sp Ship’s boat 500 gp 2 cp Warship 25,000 gp 2 sp

Cargo costs

A ship with no cargo is a sorry sight to see. A ship will full cargo is a happy one. It's making money. As a rule of thumb, the cost per ton of cargo to be hauled is 20gp per month. For smaller values or larger quantities, the following table may be helpful, bearing in mind one ton is equal to 2000 pounds:

Non-Living Trade Goods per ton

Foods and Spices Item Price/ton Allspice 2000 gp Basil 2000 gp Beans 40gp Cardamom 4000gp Cheese 40gp Chicken 40gp Chilies 4000gp Chocolate 20000 gp Cinnamon 2000gp Citrus 60gp Cloves 2000gp Coffee beans 1000gp Cumin 4000gp Dill 2000gp Fennel 4000gp Flour 40p Garlic 1000gp Ginger 4000gp Honey 2000gp Maple syrup 2000gp Mint 1000gp Mustard 1000gp Nutmeg 2000gp Nuts 60gp Oregano 1000gp Pepper 4000gp Potatoes 50gp Rosemary 2000gp Saffron 30000gp Salt 10000gp Sugar 50gp Tobacco 1000gp Turnips 20gp Vanilla 4000gp Wheat 20gp Iron or 2000 sq yards of canvas 200gp Copper or 2000 sq yards of cloth 1000gp Silver or 2000 sq yards of linen 10000gp 2000 sq yrds of silk 20000gp

Adamantine 1 lb. 300 gp Charcoal 20 lbs. 3 cp Coal 20 lbs. 5 cp Cold iron 1 lb. 50 gp Copper 1 lb. 5 sp Darkwood 1 lb. 10 gp Glass 1 lb. 1 gp Gold 1 lb. 50 gp Iron 1 lb. 1 sp Marble 1 lb. 5 gp Masonry stone 1 lb. 5 cp Mithral 1 lb. 500 gp Platinum 1 lb. 500 gp Silver 1 lb.

Living Trade Goods

Living trade goods are treated as passengers for the purposes of calculating cargo. However, some take up more or less space.

Animal Passenger space required Poultry 1/4 Small domesticated 1/3 Small wild 1/2 Medium Domesticated 1 Medium wild 2 Large domesticated 2 Large wild 3

Domesticated animals are animals that the ship's crew typically would know about. For a human crew that might include goats, pigs, cattle, or sheep. For a predominantly aquatic crew that might include dolphins, tuna, octopuses, or dugongs.

Undomesticated animals take up more space as a result of needing to be handled with care. A farmer could then ship 4 Ducks, 3 goats, 2 cows, and 2 riding horses on an average vessel for 200gp per week of sailing. It would cost the ship 160gp in operational costs for the 10 additional passengers. The Captain of the ship nets at least 40gp profit if he returns without