1 cp 1 sp 1gp 1 pp 1 dp 1 cp 1 10 100 1000 100000 1 sp 0.1 1 10 100 10000 1 gp 0.01 0.1 1 10 1000 1 pp 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 100 1 dp 0.00001 0.0001 0.001 0.01 1

Garnet - 50gp

Sapphie - 100gp

Emerald -500gp

Left to right are copper, silver, and a platinum bar. Each coin has a hole on it so they can be counted quickly on abacas-like devices or lengths of string.

A foot of string will hold 100 coins, so in shops etc where traders need to count coins they'll fill lengths of string with coins and hang them in batches of 100.

So it won't be uncommon for you to see someone pay for something in a bundle of coins tied off with string.

The Underdark

The underdark does not use the Gold Standard. Instead the currency of the underdark is based around Flecks, fragments and shards of obsidian