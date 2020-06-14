ACTIONS IN COMBAT

Actions in Combat

PHB pg. 192

What can you do during your turn?

Action

Most Common Actions Listed Below

Movement

Move up to your walking speed.

  • Crawling or standing from prone = 1/2 movement.

  • You can break movement up with other actions.

Bonus Action

Once per round (when applicable).

  • Off-hand attacks.

  • Spells with cast time of 1 bonus action- Some class features.

Free Action

Usually done as part of a movement or action.

  • Draw/sheathe weapon.

  • Open/close a door.

  • Interact with objects (e.g. don a mask, take a potion from a backpack, pull a lever.)

Reaction

Once per round on your turn or someone else’s (where applicable).

  • Readied actions.

  • Opportunity Attacks.

  • Some special abilities.

Attack

You make a melee or ranged weapon attack.

Cast a Spell

You cast a cantrip or a spell Of 1st level or higher. See the spell's casting time.

Dash

You gain extra movement equal to your speed (plus any modifiers) for the current turn.

Disengage

Your movement doesn't provoke opportunity attacks for the rest of the turn.

Dodge

Until the start of your next turn, any attack roll made against you has disadvantage if you can see the attacker, and you make Dexterity saving throws with advantage. You lose this benefit if you are incapacitated or if your speed drops to 0.

Help

You help one creature with a task, giving that creature advantage on the next ability check it makes for that task. Or you distract one creature within 5 feet of you, and the next attack roll that an ally of yours makes against that creature has advantage. Whichever option you choose, the advantage goes away once used or when your next turn starts.

Hide

You make a Dexterity (Stealth) check in an attempt to become hidden—unseen and unheard.

Ready

You wait for a particular circumstance before you act, which lets you act using your reaction before the start of your next turn. You must decide in advance (a) what perceivable circumstance will trigger your reaction and (b) the action you will take in response to that trigger. If you ready a spell, it must have a casting time of 1 action, and you must concentrate on it until you release it.

Search

You make a Wisdom (Perception) check or an Intelligence (Investigation) check to find something.

Use a Magic Item

You make a Wisdom (Perception) check or an Intelligence (Investigation) check to find something.

Use an Object

You use a magic item that requires your action for its use.

Use a Special Ability

You use a class feature or other special ability that requires your action for its use.