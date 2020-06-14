Cover PHB pg. 196

Cover Effect Half Cover +2 bonus to AC and DEX saving throws against effects that originate from the opposite side of the cover. Three Quarters Cover +5 bonus to AC and DEX saves from effects that originate from the opposite side of the cover. Full Cover Can’t be targeted directly by an attack or spell.

Darkness and other Effects that obscure vision can prove a significant hindrance.

A given area might be lightly or heavily obscured. In a lightly obscured area, such as dim light, patchy fog, or moderate foliage, Creatures have disadvantage on Wisdom (Perception) checks that rely on sight.

A heavily obscured area—such as Darkness, opaque fog, or dense foliage—blocks vision entirely. A creature effectively suffers from the Blinded condition (see Conditions ) when trying to see something in that area.