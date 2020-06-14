Conditions
PHB pg. 290
Exhaustion
Level
Effect
1
Disadvantage on ability checks
2
Speed halved
3
Disadvantage on attack rolls and saving throws
4
Hit point maximum halved
5
Speed reduced to 0
6
Death
Bloodied
A creature is bloodied when they reach 50% of their total hit points, representing a turning point in their vitality.
Bloodied isn’t a condition that carries any mechanical effects on its own, but it is a useful trigger for other conditions and effects.
Burning
A burning creature suffers 2d4 fire damage at the start of each of its turns.
A creature may use its action to put out the flames and end the condition on itself or another creature within 5 ft.
Creatures that are immune to fire damage are not affected by this condition.
Weakened
A weakened creature’s movement speed is halved.
The damage from attacks made with melee weapons is halved.
Bleeding
A bleeding creature suffers 2d4 damage at the start of each of its turns.
A creature may use its action to put stop the bleeding and end the condition on itself or another creature within 5 ft.
Chilled
A chilled creature’s movement speed is halved.
A chilled creature has disadvantage on Constitution saving throws.
Creatures that are resistant or immune to cold damage are not affected by this condition.
Dazed
A dazed creature can either move or take an action on its turn, not both.
A dazed creature can’t take bonus actions or reactions.
Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.
Sickened
A sickened creature can’t ingest any food or drink (including potions).
A sickened creature has disadvantage on Constitution saving throws.
A sickened creature may use its action to attempt to expel its stomach contents by making a DC 15 Constitution save. Once expelled, the creature is no longer sickened.
A construct or an undead is immune to this condition.
Decaying
Any spell or effect that would normally cause a decaying creature to recover hit points instead causes them to take an amount of damage equal to the amount of healing being dealt.
Doomed
A doomed creature has disadvantage on death saving throws.
Fetid
A fetid creature has disadvantage on charisma checks.
Creatures within 5 ft. of the fetid creature must succeed a DC 10 Constitution save or gain the Sickened condition.
Frozen
A frozen creature is petrified, turning to ice instead of stone.
A frozen creature is vulnerable to fire damage
Blinded
A blinded creature can't see and automatically fails any ability check that requires sight.
Attack rolls against the creature have advantage, and the creature's attack rolls have disadvantage.
Charmed
A charmed creature can't attack the charmer or target the charmer with harmful abilities or magical effects.
The charmer has advantage on any ability check to interact socially with the creature.
Deafened
A deafened creature can't hear and automatically fails any ability check that requires hearing.
Frightened
A frightened creature has disadvantage on ability checks and attack rolls while the source of its fear is within line of sight.
The creature can't willingly move closer to the source of its fear.
Grappled
A grappled creature's speed becomes 0, and it can't benefit from any bonus to its speed.
The condition ends if the grappler is incapacitated (see the condition).
The condition also ends if an effect removes the grappled creature from the reach of the grappler or grappling effect, such as when a creature is hurled away by the thunderwave spell.
Incapacitated
An incapacitated creature can't take actions or reactions
Incorporeal
Resistance against nonmagical damage; targets are resistant against nonmagical damage from an incorporeal source. Can move through objects and other creatures but must end movement in an empty space.
Invisible
An invisible creature is impossible to see without the aid of magic or a special sense. For the purpose of hiding, the creature is heavily obscured. The creature's location can be detected by any noise it makes or any tracks it leaves.
Attack rolls against the creature have disadvantage, and the creature's attack rolls have advantage.
Paralyzed
A paralyzed creature is incapacitated (see the condition) and can't move or speak.
The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.
Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.
Any attack that hits the creature is a critical hit if the attacker is within 5 feet of the creature.
Petrified
A petrified creature is transformed, along with any nonmagical object it is wearing or carrying, into a solid inanimate substance (usually stone). Its weight increases by a factor of ten, and it ceases aging.
The creature is incapacitated (see the condition), can't move or speak, and is unaware of its surroundings.
Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.
The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.
The creature has resistance to all damage.
The creature is immune to poison and disease, although a poison or disease already in its system is suspended, not neutralized.
Poisoned
A poisoned creature has disadvantage on attack rolls and ability checks.
Prone
A prone creature's only movement option is to crawl, unless it stands up and thereby ends the condition.
The creature has disadvantage on attack rolls.
An attack roll against the creature has advantage if the attacker is within 5 feet of the creature. Otherwise, the attack roll has disadvantage.
Restrained
A restrained creature's speed becomes 0, and it can't benefit from any bonus to its speed.
Attack rolls against the creature have advantage, and the creature's attack rolls have disadvantage.
The creature has disadvantage on Dexterity saving throws.
Stunned
A stunned creature is incapacitated (see the condition), can't move, and can speak only falteringly.
The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.
Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.
Unconscious
An unconscious creature is incapacitated, can't move or speak, and is unaware of its surroundings.
The creature drops whatever it's holding and falls prone.
The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.
Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.
Any attack that hits the creature is a critical hit if the attacker is within 5 feet of the creature.
