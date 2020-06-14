CONDITIONS & STATES

Conditions

PHB pg. 290

Exhaustion

Level

Effect

1

Disadvantage on ability checks

2

Speed halved

3

Disadvantage on attack rolls and saving throws

4

Hit point maximum halved

5

Speed reduced to 0

6

Death

Bloodied

A creature is bloodied when they reach 50% of their total hit points, representing a turning point in their vitality.
Bloodied isn’t a condition that carries any mechanical effects on its own, but it is a useful trigger for other conditions and effects.

Burning

  • A burning creature suffers 2d4 fire damage at the start of each of its turns.

  • A creature may use its action to put out the flames and end the condition on itself or another creature within 5 ft.

  • Creatures that are immune to fire damage are not affected by this condition.

Weakened

  • A weakened creature’s movement speed is halved.

  • The damage from attacks made with melee weapons is halved.

Bleeding

  • A bleeding creature suffers 2d4 damage at the start of each of its turns.

  • A creature may use its action to put stop the bleeding and end the condition on itself or another creature within 5 ft.

Chilled

  • A chilled creature’s movement speed is halved.

  • A chilled creature has disadvantage on Constitution saving throws.

  • Creatures that are resistant or immune to cold damage are not affected by this condition.

Dazed

  • A dazed creature can either move or take an action on its turn, not both.

  • A dazed creature can’t take bonus actions or reactions.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.

Sickened

  • A sickened creature can’t ingest any food or drink (including potions).

  • A sickened creature has disadvantage on Constitution saving throws.

  • A sickened creature may use its action to attempt to expel its stomach contents by making a DC 15 Constitution save. Once expelled, the creature is no longer sickened.

  • A construct or an undead is immune to this condition.

Decaying

  • Any spell or effect that would normally cause a decaying creature to recover hit points instead causes them to take an amount of damage equal to the amount of healing being dealt.

Doomed

  • A doomed creature has disadvantage on death saving throws.

Fetid

  • A fetid creature has disadvantage on charisma checks.

  • Creatures within 5 ft. of the fetid creature must succeed a DC 10 Constitution save or gain the Sickened condition.

Frozen

  • A frozen creature is petrified, turning to ice instead of stone.

  • A frozen creature is vulnerable to fire damage

Blinded

  • A blinded creature can't see and automatically fails any ability check that requires sight.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage, and the creature's attack rolls have disadvantage.

Charmed

  • A charmed creature can't attack the charmer or target the charmer with harmful abilities or magical effects.

  • The charmer has advantage on any ability check to interact socially with the creature.

Deafened

  • A deafened creature can't hear and automatically fails any ability check that requires hearing.

Frightened

  • A frightened creature has disadvantage on ability checks and attack rolls while the source of its fear is within line of sight.

  • The creature can't willingly move closer to the source of its fear.

Grappled

  • A grappled creature's speed becomes 0, and it can't benefit from any bonus to its speed.

  • The condition ends if the grappler is incapacitated (see the condition).

  • The condition also ends if an effect removes the grappled creature from the reach of the grappler or grappling effect, such as when a creature is hurled away by the thunderwave spell.

Incapacitated

  • An incapacitated creature can't take actions or reactions

Incorporeal

Resistance against nonmagical damage; targets are resistant against nonmagical damage from an incorporeal source. Can move through objects and other creatures but must end movement in an empty space.

Invisible

  • An invisible creature is impossible to see without the aid of magic or a special sense. For the purpose of hiding, the creature is heavily obscured. The creature's location can be detected by any noise it makes or any tracks it leaves.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have disadvantage, and the creature's attack rolls have advantage.

Paralyzed

  • A paralyzed creature is incapacitated (see the condition) and can't move or speak.

  • The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.

  • Any attack that hits the creature is a critical hit if the attacker is within 5 feet of the creature.

Petrified

  • A petrified creature is transformed, along with any nonmagical object it is wearing or carrying, into a solid inanimate substance (usually stone). Its weight increases by a factor of ten, and it ceases aging.

  • The creature is incapacitated (see the condition), can't move or speak, and is unaware of its surroundings.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.

  • The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.

  • The creature has resistance to all damage.

  • The creature is immune to poison and disease, although a poison or disease already in its system is suspended, not neutralized.

Poisoned

  • A poisoned creature has disadvantage on attack rolls and ability checks.

Prone

  • A prone creature's only movement option is to crawl, unless it stands up and thereby ends the condition.

  • The creature has disadvantage on attack rolls.

  • An attack roll against the creature has advantage if the attacker is within 5 feet of the creature. Otherwise, the attack roll has disadvantage.

Restrained

  • A restrained creature's speed becomes 0, and it can't benefit from any bonus to its speed.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage, and the creature's attack rolls have disadvantage.

  • The creature has disadvantage on Dexterity saving throws.

Stunned

  • A stunned creature is incapacitated (see the condition), can't move, and can speak only falteringly.

  • The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.

Unconscious

  • An unconscious creature is incapacitated, can't move or speak, and is unaware of its surroundings.

  • The creature drops whatever it's holding and falls prone.

  • The creature automatically fails Strength and Dexterity saving throws.

  • Attack rolls against the creature have advantage.

  • Any attack that hits the creature is a critical hit if the attacker is within 5 feet of the creature.

Exhaustion

Level

Effect

1

Disadvantage on ability checks

2

Speed Halved

3

Disadvantage on attack rolls and saving throws

4

Hit point maximum halved

5

Speed reduced to 0

6

Death