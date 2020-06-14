https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B8XAiXpOfz9cMWt1RTBicmpmUDg/view?resourcekey=0-ceHUken0_UhQ3Apa6g4SJA
— — — — — — — Minor Magic Items — — — — — — —
— — — — Major Magic Items — — — —
Includes Potions & Scrolls
Level
Common
Uncommon
Rare
Very Rare
Legendary
Uncommon
Rare
Very Rare
Legendary
1
2
1st & 2nd
3
1st & 2nd
1st
4
1st
5
6
3rd
7
3rd
2nd
1st
8
9
10
4th
2nd
11
4th
3rd
12
2nd
1st
13
14
5th
1st
15
5th
4th
1st
16
3rd
17
18
5th
2nd
1st
19
20
Total Magic Items
5
5
5
3
2
2
1
1
1
Spell Scrolls
DMG pg. 200
Spell Level
Rarity
Save DC
Attack Bonus
Value
Cantrip
Common
13
+5
25 gp - 50 gp
1st
Common
13
+5
50 gp
2nd
Uncommon
13
+5
101 gp - 500 gp
3rd
Uncommon
15
+7
500 gp
4th
Rare
15
+7
501 gp - 5,000 gp
5th
Rare
17
+9
5,000 gp
6th
Very Rare
17
+9
10,00 gp - 25,000 gp
7th
Very Rare
18
+10
50,000 gp
8th
Very Rare
18
+10
100,000 gp
9th
Legendary
19
+11
150,000 gp
If the spell is on your class's spell list but of a higher level than you can normally cast, you must make an ability check [Arcana] using your spellcasting ability to determine whether you cast it successfully. The DC equals 10 + the spell's level. On a failed check, the spell disappears from the scroll with no other effect.
Wizard's Scroll Copying
A wizard spell on a spell scroll can be copied just as spells in spellbooks can be copied. When a spell is copied from a spell scroll, the copier must succeed on an Intelligence [Arcana] check with a DC equal to 10 + the spell's level. If the check succeeds, the spell is successfully copied. Whether the check succeeds or fails, the spell scroll is destroyed.