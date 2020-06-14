MAGIC ITEMS

— — — — — — — Minor Magic Items — — — — — — —

— — — — Major Magic Items — — — —

Includes Potions & Scrolls

Level

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Very Rare

Legendary

Uncommon

Rare

Very Rare

Legendary

1

2

1st & 2nd

3

1st & 2nd

1st

4

1st

5

6

3rd

7

3rd

2nd

1st

8

9

10

4th

2nd

11

4th

3rd

12

2nd

1st

13

14

5th

1st

15

5th

4th

1st

16

3rd

17

18

5th

2nd

1st

19

20

Total Magic Items

5

5

5

3

2

2

1

1

1

Spell Scrolls

DMG pg. 200

Spell Level

Rarity

Save DC

Attack Bonus

Value

Cantrip

Common

13

+5

25 gp - 50 gp

1st

Common

13

+5

50 gp

2nd

Uncommon

13

+5

101 gp - 500 gp

3rd

Uncommon

15

+7

500 gp

4th

Rare

15

+7

501 gp - 5,000 gp

5th

Rare

17

+9

5,000 gp

6th

Very Rare

17

+9

10,00 gp - 25,000 gp

7th

Very Rare

18

+10

50,000 gp

8th

Very Rare

18

+10

100,000 gp

9th

Legendary

19

+11

150,000 gp

If the spell is on your class's spell list but of a higher level than you can normally cast, you must make an ability check [Arcana] using your spellcasting ability to determine whether you cast it successfully. The DC equals 10 + the spell's level. On a failed check, the spell disappears from the scroll with no other effect.

Wizard's Scroll Copying

A wizard spell on a spell scroll can be copied just as spells in spellbooks can be copied. When a spell is copied from a spell scroll, the copier must succeed on an Intelligence [Arcana] check with a DC equal to 10 + the spell's level. If the check succeeds, the spell is successfully copied. Whether the check succeeds or fails, the spell scroll is destroyed.