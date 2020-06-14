To track, one or more creatures must succeed on a Wisdom (Survival) check. You might require trackers to make a new check in any of the following circumstances:

They stop tracking and resume after finishing a short or long rest.

The trail crosses an obstacle, such as a river, that shows no tracks.

The weather conditions or terrain changes in a way that makes tracking harder.

The DC for the check depends on how well the ground shows signs of a creature’s passage. No roll is necessary in situations where the tracks are obvious.