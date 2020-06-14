You are allowed to expend one of your accumulated Hit Die by rolling a die of the corresponding type. You regain hit points equal to the rolled value + your Constitution modifier. Afterwards, you may choose to spend another Hit Die.

You regain the use of abilities, features, and resources that are refreshed by taking a Short Rest.

The following effects resolve at the end of a Short Rest:

A period of downtime lasting at least one hour, during which time you can do nothing more strenuous than eating, drinking, reading, or tending to wounds.