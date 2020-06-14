STARTING GOLD LEVEL 2+

Character Level

Low Magic Campaign

Standard Campaign

High Magic Campaign

1st – 4th

Normal Starting Equipment & Gold

Normal Starting Gold & Equipment

Normal Starting Equipment & Gold

5th – 10th

500gp plus 1d10x 25gp, normal starting equipment

500gp plus 1d10x25gp, normal starting equipment

500gp plus 1d10x25gp, one uncommon magic item, normal starting equipment

11th-16th

5,000gp plus 1d10x250gp, one uncommon magic item, normal starting equipment

500gp plus 1d10x250 gp, two uncommon magic items, normal starting equipment

5,000gp plus1d10x250gp, three uncommon magic items, one rare item, normal starting equipment

17th+

20,000gp plus 1d10x250gp, two uncommon magic items, normal starting equipment

20,000gp plus 1d10x250gp, two uncommon magic items, one rare item, normal starting equipment

20,000gp plus d10x250gp, three uncommon magic items, two rare items, one very rare item, normal starting equipment