Character Level
Low Magic Campaign
Standard Campaign
High Magic Campaign
1st – 4th
Normal Starting Equipment & Gold
Normal Starting Gold & Equipment
Normal Starting Equipment & Gold
5th – 10th
500gp plus 1d10x 25gp, normal starting equipment
500gp plus 1d10x25gp, normal starting equipment
500gp plus 1d10x25gp, one uncommon magic item, normal starting equipment
11th-16th
5,000gp plus 1d10x250gp, one uncommon magic item, normal starting equipment
500gp plus 1d10x250 gp, two uncommon magic items, normal starting equipment
5,000gp plus1d10x250gp, three uncommon magic items, one rare item, normal starting equipment
17th+
20,000gp plus 1d10x250gp, two uncommon magic items, normal starting equipment
20,000gp plus 1d10x250gp, two uncommon magic items, one rare item, normal starting equipment
20,000gp plus d10x250gp, three uncommon magic items, two rare items, one very rare item, normal starting equipment
STARTING GOLD LEVEL 2+