Service
Pay
Coach cab
Between towns
3 cp per mile
Within a city
1 cp
Hireling
Skilled
2 gp per day
Untrained
2 sp per day
Messenger
2 cp per mile
Road or gate toll
1 cp
Ship’s passage
1 sp per mile
Postage Costs (HOMEBREW)
Each city has a post office. Letters and packages sent to addresses within a city are held in the post office for collection for one month. If the addressee pays the post office fee they can have their post delivered within the city.
Table: City State Delivery Fees
Delivery
Cost/Week
Letters - 1/week
1cp
Letters - 1/day
1sp
Packages - 1/week
1sp*
Packages - 1/day
1gp*
Package costs include letter delivery.
Travelers and traders move regularly between the city states, so sending items between them is easy and relatively cheap.
Table: Costs to send items between city states
Delivery
Cost/day’s travel
Letter
1cp
Package
5cp
Sending items to locations outside city states will usually mean hiring a dedicated courier who will need to feed themselves and their animal for the duration of their journey, find accommodation, and navigate the wilderness.
Table: Dedicated Courier cost.
Delivery to specific location
3gp per day (1gp 4sp/day profit)