Service Pay Coach cab Between towns 3 cp per mile Within a city 1 cp Hireling Skilled 2 gp per day Untrained 2 sp per day Messenger 2 cp per mile Road or gate toll 1 cp Ship’s passage 1 sp per mile

Postage Costs ( HOMEBREW )

Each city has a post office. Letters and packages sent to addresses within a city are held in the post office for collection for one month. If the addressee pays the post office fee they can have their post delivered within the city.

Table: City State Delivery Fees

Delivery Cost/Week Letters - 1/week 1cp Letters - 1/day 1sp Packages - 1/week 1sp* Packages - 1/day 1gp*

Package costs include letter delivery.

Travelers and traders move regularly between the city states, so sending items between them is easy and relatively cheap.

Table: Costs to send items between city states

Delivery Cost/day’s travel Letter 1cp Package 5cp

Sending items to locations outside city states will usually mean hiring a dedicated courier who will need to feed themselves and their animal for the duration of their journey, find accommodation, and navigate the wilderness.

Table: Dedicated Courier cost.