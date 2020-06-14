SERVICES

Service

Pay

Coach cab

Between towns

3 cp per mile

Within a city

1 cp

Hireling

Skilled

2 gp per day

Untrained

2 sp per day

Messenger

2 cp per mile

Road or gate toll

1 cp

Ship’s passage

1 sp per mile

Postage Costs (HOMEBREW)

Each city has a post office. Letters and packages sent to addresses within a city are held in the post office for collection for one month. If the addressee pays the post office fee they can have their post delivered within the city.

Table: City State Delivery Fees

Delivery

Cost/Week

Letters - 1/week

1cp

Letters - 1/day

1sp

Packages - 1/week

1sp*

Packages - 1/day

1gp*

  • Package costs include letter delivery.

Travelers and traders move regularly between the city states, so sending items between them is easy and relatively cheap.

Table: Costs to send items between city states

Delivery

Cost/day’s travel

Letter

1cp

Package

5cp

Sending items to locations outside city states will usually mean hiring a dedicated courier who will need to feed themselves and their animal for the duration of their journey, find accommodation, and navigate the wilderness.

Table: Dedicated Courier cost.

Delivery to specific location

3gp per day (1gp 4sp/day profit)