Service
Pay
Coach cab
Between towns
3 cp per mile
Within a city
1 cp
Hireling
Skilled
2 gp per day
Untrained
2 sp per day
Messenger
2 cp per mile
Road or gate toll
1 cp
Ship’s passage
1 sp per mile
Postage Costs (HOMEBREW)
Each city has a post office. Letters and packages sent to addresses within a city are held in the post office for collection for one month. If the addressee pays the post office fee they can have their post delivered within the city.
Table: In-City Delivery Fees
Travelers and traders move regularly between the city , so sending items between them is easy and relatively cheap.
Table: Costs to send items between cities.
Sending items to locations outside the city will usually mean hiring a dedicated courier who will need to feed themselves and their animal for the duration of their journey, find accommodation, and navigate the wilderness.
Table: Dedicated Courier cost.