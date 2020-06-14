Each time a narcotic is consumed make a constitution save. The DC for this save is different for each narcotic and increases by 1 each time a narcotic is consumed.
There are 4 stages of narcotic dependence. Players begin at stage 1. Failing a Con save advances the player to the next stage.
For the purposes of racial saves, narcotics are considered a poison.
Stage 1: Sober - no penalties.
Stage 2: Disadvantage on Constitution-based skills/checks/saves until next short rest.
Stage 3: Disadvantage on Constitution-based skills/checks/saves until next long rest.
Stage 4: Dependence: Disadvantage on Constitution-based skills/checks/saves while not under the influence of narcotics. Some narcotics carry additional penalties at this stage as indicated in the table below.
To undo the effects of dependence, a player must complete a long rest and make a Con save. The DC is equal to the narcotic's base DC, +1 for each narcotic consumed, -1 for each full day the character has gone since last consuming any narcotics.
Narcotic Name
Type
Starting DC
Effects
Duration
Stage 4 Penalties
Aether
Inhaled
13
Drakeroot
Ingested (Steeped in Tea)
7
Immediately fall into a deep, dreamless sleep. Heal an additional +1 Hit Dice during your next short rest.
1 Hour
Cannot fall asleep and gain the benefits of short of long rests without consuming Drakeroot.
Flayleaf
Inhaled
5
Opium
12
Pesh
6
Scour
8
Shiver
9
Advantage on ability checks.
1 Hour
Disadvantage on ability checks while not under the influence of Shiver.
Star Sugar
Ingested
11
Target's speed is doubled, it gains a +2 bonus to AC, it has advantage on Dexterity saving throws, and it gains an additional action on each of its turns. That action can be used only to take the Attack (one weapon attack only), Dash, Disengage, Hide, or Use an Object action.
When the effects end, the target can't move or take actions until after its next turn, as a wave of lethargy sweeps over it
1 Minute
Creature's speed is halved while not under the influence of Star Sugar.
'Zerk
Ingested (Drank)
10
Strength increases by +4
1 Minute
Disadvantage on all attack rolls, strength checks, strength saves, and strength related skill checks while not under the influence of 'Zerk.