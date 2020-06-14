Each time a narcotic is consumed make a constitution save. The DC for this save is different for each narcotic and increases by 1 each time a narcotic is consumed.

There are 4 stages of narcotic dependence. Players begin at stage 1. Failing a Con save advances the player to the next stage.

For the purposes of racial saves, narcotics are considered a poison.

Stage 1: Sober - no penalties.

Stage 2: Disadvantage on Constitution-based skills/checks/saves until next short rest.

Stage 3: Disadvantage on Constitution-based skills/checks/saves until next long rest.

Stage 4: Dependence: Disadvantage on Constitution-based skills/checks/saves while not under the influence of narcotics. Some narcotics carry additional penalties at this stage as indicated in the table below.

To undo the effects of dependence, a player must complete a long rest and make a Con save. The DC is equal to the narcotic's base DC, +1 for each narcotic consumed, -1 for each full day the character has gone since last consuming any narcotics.