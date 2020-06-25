Filled with the sound of sobbing, coming from a crypt

Carved with faces depicting different alignments

Fire bursts randomly from a floor covered in holes

Covered in pictures of evil peacock eyes

Has a huge violet eye fresco in its center

Appears to be the roots of some vast tree

Boiling mud crossed by very narrow stone bridges

Filled with giant spider husks of increasing size

Is filled with a huge cage

Has doors in the ceiling

Floor appears like a black lake but is actually glass

Raised terraces lead to central carving of bat-god

Slips sharply into a black pit of nothingness

Filled with the sounds of thunder

Is a huge shaft crossed by boughs of trees

Faceless statues point at one PC upon entry

Iron weights drop from roof at random times

Magical voices sing hymns as the PCs enter

