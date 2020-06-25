DUNGEON BUILDER
Places to Find Dungeons

d%

Dungeon Locations

1–3

An underground river

4–6

Within a river dam

7–9

Amid the ruble of a ruined citadel

10–12

Below a graveyard

13–15

In an insane asylum

16–18

Inside an ice floe

19–21

In another dimension/demiplane

22–24

Within earthquake-plagued caverns

25–27

In a hollow mountain

28–30

Deep in a desert of shifting tunnels

31–33

Abutting to a secret escape route

34–36

In a pyramid

37–39

Below a mausoleum

40–42

Within a museum

43–45

Under a castle

46–48

Part of a menagerie

49–51

In a lighthouse

52–54

Under a tower

55–57

In a prison

58–60

Within a cathedral

61–63

Under the docks

64–66

In the sewers

67–68

Amid an underground canal

69–70

Built into an arena

71–72

Part of forgotten labyrinth

73–74

Connecting to a beast’s den

75–76

Under a tavern

77–78

In a cliff village

79–80

Inside a giant tree

81–82

Part of a frozen city

83–84

Inside a painting

85–86

In a gigantic statue

87–88

Under a roc nest

89–90

Within a sunken ruin

91–92

Hidden inside a giant egg

93–94

Formed within a massive fossil

95

Amid the rubble of a ruined giant city

96

Inside a crashed space vessel

97

Unearthed by a giant ant nest

98

Grown within a deity’s corpse

99

On an island in a volcano

100

Inside a moon, star, or another planet

Types of Dungeon

d%

Dungeon Setting

1–2

A hedge maze

3–4

A riverboat

5–6

A wizard’s tomb

7–8

A bandit lair

9–10

A vast former mine now long abandoned

11–12

An abandoned casino

13–14

An old theater

15–16

Fog-shrouded dungeon that traps the PCs

17–18

Chambers where gravity regularly reverses

19–20

Moving clockwork dungeon

21–22

Incredibly narrow limestone gorges

23–24

Planes linked by portals

25–26

The belly of a ship-swallowing sea creature

27–28

A perilous bog and quicksand-filled mire

29–30

A slavers’ headquarters

31–32

Rapids and river channels sweeping through a valley

33–34

A giant tree riddled with many crevices and hollows

35–36

A melting iceberg

37–38

A monster infested palace of glass

39–40

A slowly flooding dungeon

41–42

The afterlife

43–44

A dream

45–46

Sunken ancient green byways linking fey lands

47–48

A nightmare

49–50

An iron obelisk of great size

51–52

A floating bog containing sunken tombs

53–54

An evil giant’s castle

55–56

A partially submerged clock tower

57–58

A floating castle that appears only at night

59–60

A massive, partially hollow, slowly melting candle

61–62

A graveyard of giant skeletons

63–64

A glacier of poisoned water

65–66

An undead town where life goes on

67–68

The massive skull of an ancient dragon

69–70

A sunken iron ship below a fenland

71–72

A tangled forest of thorny trees

73–74

A giant insect-infested temple

75–76

A volcanic tomb

77–78

A living iron ship

79–80

A sinking maze

81–82

Endless stone bridges across a void of purple fog

83–84

A huge web

85–86

Giant rat tunnels

87–88

A colossal walking iron man

89–90

A living iron maze

91–92

What’s down the plug-hole of a wizard’s sink

93–94

A garden of poisonous living fungi

95–96

A sentient tomb

97–98

A solid storm cloud

99–100

A giant hourglass slowly filling with sand

Dungeon Entrances

d%

Entrance

1–2

A well

3–4

A mineshaft

5–6

A rope-bridge between tidal stacks

7–8

In a tavern cellar

9–10

A cave shaped like a skull

11–12

A chimney

13–14

The mouth of a large statue

15–16

A slide

17–18

A cold, bottomless pit

19–20

A ruined road descends into an ivy covered hole

21–22

A mausoleum

23–24

A knight’s sarcophagus

25–26

An ancient door carved with warnings

27–28

A stone valve covered in runes

29–30

A grinning demon mouth

31–32

A portal filled with shimmering green light

33–34

An almost-impossible-to-reach cave in a cliff

35–36

A bulette skull

37–38

Heavy rain seeps into a hidden slough

39–40

A sunken greenway

41–42

An iron puzzle door

43–44

A volcano vent

45–46

A tidal cave

47–48

A church steeple rising out of the ground

49–50

An arch of huge thorns

51–52

An oven with a collapsed back wall

53–54

A large wine barrel clawed open from the inside

55–56

A slippery metal ladder nailed behind a waterfall

57–58

A fountain that reaches down to an underground river

59–60

A door reached via a giant set of scales

61–62

A pit of quicksand

63–64

A whirlpool

65–66

A hole suddenly opens in the city streets

67–68

Mist

69–70

A snapping dragon turtle skull

71–72

A mudslide opens up a hidden cave system

73–74

Hurricane in huge doorway appears once a year

75–76

A summoned imp can lead the way to portal

77–78

A doorway that can only be summoned by incantation

79–80

A building collapses overnight into hidden dungeon

81–82

A stone that draws aside at midnight

83–84

A maelstrom deep at sea

85–86

A catapult that throws person through a portal

87–88

A magic mirror

89–90

A wall safe opening onto an extradimensional vault

91–92

Magical wood that, when burned, creates a staircase

93–94

A magically animated maw

95–96

A lighthouse that casts a solid beam

97–98

A bridge made from rainbows

99–100

A moonbeam reveals a door in a stone circle

Dungeon Rooms

d%

Room

1–2

Antechamber

3–4

Armory

5–6

Audience chamber

7–8

Banquet hall

9–10

Barracks

11–12

Bestiary/menagerie

13–14

Choke point (ambushes, controlling flow of invaders)

15–16

Closet

17–18

Cold room (storage of perishable goods)

19–20

Common room

21–22

Crypt

23–24

Dining hall

25–26

Elevator

27–28

Gallery

29–30

Garbage pit

31–32

Great hall

33–34

Greenhouse

35–36

Guard room

37–38

Guest room

39–40

Infirmary

41–42

Jail

43–44

Kennel

45–46

Kitchen

47–48

Laboratory

49–50

Library

51–52

Living quarters (communal)

53–54

Living quarters (family)

55–56

Living quarters (personal)

57–58

Map room

59–60

Nursery

61–62

Observatory

63–64

Pantry

65–66

Pool

67–68

Privy

69–70

Shrine

71–72

Slave pit

73–74

Smithy

75–76

Spring

77–78

Stable

79–80

Storeroom

81–82

Target range

83–84

Temple

85–86

Throne room

87–88

Torture chamber

89–90

Training hall

91–92

Trophy room

93–94

Vault

95–96

Well

97–98

Workroom

99–100

Workshop

Mundane Room Characteristics

d%

Characteristic

1–2

Slopes (up or down)

3–4

Dampness on walls/floor

5–6

Steady drip from ceiling

7–8

Puddles on floor

9–10

Covered in bite marks

11–12

Slippery

13–14

Chocked with webs

15–16

Open crevice or pit

17–18

Littered with bones

19–20

Full of strange echoes

21–22

Bridge or plank

23–24

Littered with broken pottery

25–26

Curtain

27–28

Lots of dried blood

29–30

Filled with droppings

31–32

Wreathed in strange black ivy

33–34

Full of unsettling fungi

35–36

Filthy

37–38

Infested with vermin

39–40

Pipes drip slimy brackish water onto floor

41–42

Covered in lichens

43–44

Small, rusty-iron section of wall

45–46

Covered in mold

47–48

Walls made of curious hexagonal stones

49–50

Cobbled floor made of gravestones

51–52

Slimy

53–54

Very slimy

55–56

Has butcher’s hooks hanging from ceiling

57–58

Wall exude yellowish, foul smelling discharge

59–60

Scratches on walls

61–62

Covered in graffiti

63–64

Water can be heard rushing immediately below

65–66

Chalk warnings appear on walls

67–68

Half filled with water

69–70

Full of rusty weapons and skeletons

71–72

Secret door behind fireplace

73–74

Burned

75–76

Cracks across floor

77–78

Cracks across ceiling

79–80

Cracks along walls

81–82

Held up by pit-props that look very weak

83–84

Has an overbearing smell of rotting fruit

85–86

Strange tapping sounds heard behind walls

87–88

Weeping heard occasionally

89–90

Full of empty gibbets

91–92

Iron maidens that line the walls are rusted shut

93–94

Floor moves in one direction

95–96

Floor drops suddenly by 5 feet for no obvious reason

97–98

Totally submerged

99–100

Full of flames

Exotic Room Characteristics

d%

Characteristic

1–2

Fresco depicts grisly death of viewer

3–4

Filled with the sound of sobbing, coming from a crypt

5–6

Carved with faces depicting different alignments

7–8

Candelabrum sheds black light from violet candles

9–10

Statue on rotating pedestal

11–12

Is a huge trap

13–14

Walls like a rib cage

15–16

Crammed with mummified frogs

17–18

Iron spears rise randomly from a sieve-like floor

19–20

Fire bursts randomly from a floor covered in holes

21–22

Covered in pictures of evil peacock eyes

23–24

Has a huge violet eye fresco in its center

25–26

Appears to be the roots of some vast tree

27–28

Boiling mud crossed by very narrow stone bridges

29–30

Filled with giant spider husks of increasing size

31–32

Is filled with a huge cage

33–34

Has doors in the ceiling

35–36

Fountains carved to resemble hydras

37–38

Floor appears like a black lake but is actually glass

39–40

Raised terraces lead to central carving of bat-god

41–42

Slips sharply into a black pit of nothingness

43–44

Filled with the sounds of thunder

45–46

Is a huge shaft crossed by boughs of trees

47–48

Faceless statues point at one PC upon entry

49–50

Roof is a stained glass window depicting spiders

51–52

Black fog appears suddenly

53–54

Iron weights drop from roof at random times

55–56

Endless stairway descends in room’s center

57–58

Waterfall in room’s center powers waterwheel

59–60

Magical voices sing hymns as the PCs enter

61–62

Is filled with explosive gas that is otherwise harmless

63–64

Is completely covered in tentacle carvings

65–66

Has eight huge bells suspended above the floor

67–68

Has a carving of a black devil-headed elephant

69–70

Every inch covered in angels

71–72

Iron devil statue speaks

73–74

Goes up and down

75–76

Entire floor pivots, dropping those who enter

77–78

Ceiling begins to sink upon entry

79–80

Archways lead to other places

81–82

Sculptures of gargoyles tearing apart angels

83–84

The walls are covered in mirrors that reflect nothing

85–86

Rotates faster and faster once entered

87–88

Gargoyles along ceiling shout abuse

89–90

Randomly dimension doors those that cross it

91–92

Altar attacks characters with magic

93–94

Has a magic pool

95–96

Is the stomach of a creature

97–98

Weeps to itself

99–100

Is alive