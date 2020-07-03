Trials take place within 1d4 days for minor crimes and the next day for major crimes.
Crime
Punishment
Theft <10gp
First Offence
Flogging
Second Offence
Cutting of the hand(s) and expulsion
Third Offence
Execution by hanging
Theft >10gp
First Offence
Execution by hanging
Assault
First Offence
Flogging
Second Offence
Enslavement *
Third Offence
Execution by hanging
Murder (Attempted Murder)
First Offence
Execution by hanging
Disturbing the Peace
First Offence
Fine (1-10gp depending on wealth)
Second Offence
Fine & Flogging
Third Offence
Enslavement*
Forgery & Fraud
First Offence
Fine (1-10gp depending on wealth)
Second Offence
Fine & Flogging
Third Offence
Enslavement*
Debts Owed
First Offence
Imprisonment
Second Offence
Enslavement*
Tax Evasion
First Offence
Flogging and Fine (Tax + % of wealth)
Second Offence
Enslavement*
Property Damage
Minor damage
Fine or enslavement*
Major Damage
Enslavement or execution by hanging
*When a criminal was enslaved, their holdings were usually seized by the state.