CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Trials take place within 1d4 days for minor crimes and the next day for major crimes.

Crime

Punishment

Theft <10gp

First Offence

Flogging

Second Offence

Cutting of the hand(s) and expulsion

Third Offence

Execution by hanging

Theft >10gp

First Offence

Execution by hanging

Assault

First Offence

Flogging

Second Offence

Enslavement *

Third Offence

Execution by hanging

Murder (Attempted Murder)

First Offence

Execution by hanging

Disturbing the Peace

First Offence

Fine (1-10gp depending on wealth)

Second Offence

Fine & Flogging

Third Offence

Enslavement*

Forgery & Fraud

First Offence

Fine (1-10gp depending on wealth)

Second Offence

Fine & Flogging

Third Offence

Enslavement*

Debts Owed

First Offence

Imprisonment

Second Offence

Enslavement*

Tax Evasion

First Offence

Flogging and Fine (Tax + % of wealth)

Second Offence

Enslavement*

Property Damage

Minor damage

Fine or enslavement*

Major Damage

Enslavement or execution by hanging

*When a criminal was enslaved, their holdings were usually seized by the state.