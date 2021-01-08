Concoction Ingredients Effect

Falcon Distilled spirit, resin from the seed of a poppy, ground red clover. When you drink this concoction you gain 1d8 + 2

temporary hit points for 1 hour.

Beast Oil Rendered beast fat, beast’s liver*. When you make an attack against a beast with a

weapon coated in this oil, you gain advantage on the attack.

Tears of Mt Celestia The leaves of a royal fern, a pinch of cinnamon,

and a the tears of a celestial willingly given*. When you make an attack against a fiend with a

weapon coated in this oil, you gain advantage on the attack.

Alternatively, you may apply this oil to your body as a

standard action. Any fiend within 5ft that targets you with a

melee weapon has disadvantage on their attack rolls.

These effects last for 1 hour.

Forked Tongue Pyre ashes, sprig of sage, fiend blood*. When you make an attack against a celestial with a

weapon coated in this oil, you gain advantage on the attack.

Alternatively, you may apply this oil to your body as a

standard action. Any celestial within 5ft that targets you with

a melee weapon has disadvantage on their attack rolls.

These effects last for 1 hour.

Old One’s Memories Leaves of an Iris flower, water taken from a

subterranean lake*, abberation mucus*. When you make an attack against an abberation with a

weapon coated in this oil, you gain advantage on the attack.

Alternatively, you may consume this oil as a standard

action. You become immune to mind altering effects for 1 hour.

Construct Concoction Clay, stone dust, iron fillings, ground construct

pieces*. When you make an attack against a construct with a

weapon coated in this mixture, you gain advantage on the

attack.

Alternatively, you may apply this mixture to your body as a

standard action. You are immune to any spell or effect that

would alter your form for the duration.

These effects last for 1 hour.

Dragon Blood (Chromatic) Gold flakes, dragowart leaves, chromatic dragon

blood*. When you make an attack against a metallic dragon

with a weapon coated in this mixture, you gain advantage on

the attack.

Alternatively, you may apply this mixture to your body as a

standard action. You have advantage on saving throws

against a dragon’s breath weapon for the duration.

These effects last for 1 hour.

Dragon Blood (Metallic) Gold flakes, tarragon, chromatic dragon blood*.

Effect: When you make an attack against a chromatic dragon

with a weapon coated in this mixture, you gain advantage on

the attack.Alternatively, you may apply this mixture to your body as a

standard action. You have advantage on saving throws

against a dragon’s breath weapon for the duration.

These effects last for 1 hour.

Heartburn Ash, pepper seeds, fire essence (taken from a

elemental with fire immunity)*. Drinking this concoction grants you resistance to fire

for 1 hour.

Brainfreeze A shard of ice, salix arctica leaves, ice essence

(taken from a elemental with cold immunity)*. Drinking this concoction grants you resistance to cold

for 1 hour.

Maestro’s Brew Whisky, seeds from a coffea plant, tendons taken

from a creature with a base walking speed of 50ft. or more*. Drinking this concoction grants you +20ft. to your

speed and a +2 bonus to your Dexterity for 1 hour. For the

duration of this concoction magic can’t put you to sleep.

When the effects of this concoction end, you gain 1 level of

exhaustion.

Liquid Courage Gin, yarrow flowers, bile taken from a creature

with frightened immunity*. Drinking this concoction grants you immunity to the

frightened condition for 1 hour.

Giantsbane Whey, crushed red ginseng, giant’s blood*. When you drink this potion, your Strength score

changes to 22 for 1 hour. The potion has no effect on you if

your Strength is equal to or greater than that score.

Endurance Saltwater, flaxseeds, heart of a creature with a

Constitution score of at least 16* Drinking this concoction grants advantage on

Constitution checks for 1 hour.

Panther Sugar water, turmeric, adrenal gland of a

creature with a Dexterity score of at least 16*. Drinking this concoction grants advantage on

Dexterity checks for 1 hour.

Peacock Red wine, asparagus, feathers or hair of a

creature with a Charisma score of at least 16*. Drinking this concoction grants advantage on

Charisma checks for 1 hour.

Bottled Genius Brandy, roe, brain of a creature with a

Intelligence score of at least 16*. Drinking this concoction grants advantage on

Intelligence checks for 1 hour.

Instinct Tea Leaves, sage leaves, stomach of a creature

with a Wisdom score of at least 16*. Drinking this concoction grants advantage on Wisdom

checks for 1 hour.

Hare Fresh water, ephedra seeds, rabbit’s leg*. After drinking this concoction, your jump distance is

doubled for 1 hour.

Owl Eyebright flowers, carrot, eyes of a nocturnal

creature*. Drinking this concoction grants you darkvision for 1

hour. You may also double you proficiency for perception

checks for the duration.

Tahida Beeswax, Leaves of the mallow plant, dried Berberis (crushed) When you expend hit dice to recover hit points within one hour of using this salve, you recover an additional 2 hit points for each hit die expended.