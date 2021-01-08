Harvesting Monsters
Harvesting the necessary component from a creature takes 1d6 minutes + a number of minutes equal to the CR of the creature (minimum 1). At the end of the harvesting time, you must succeed a DC 13 Intelligence (Nature) check.
If you fail, the component required from the creature is spoiled and no further components can be harvested from that
creature.
Items marked with * must be harvested from a specific creature or creature type.
Concoction
Ingredients
Effect
Distilled spirit, resin from the seed of a poppy, ground red clover.
When you drink this concoction you gain 1d8 + 2
Rendered beast fat, beast’s liver*.
When you make an attack against a beast with a
Tears of Mt Celestia
The leaves of a royal fern, a pinch of cinnamon,
When you make an attack against a fiend with a
Forked Tongue
Pyre ashes, sprig of sage, fiend blood*.
When you make an attack against a celestial with a
Old One’s Memories
Leaves of an Iris flower, water taken from a
When you make an attack against an abberation with a
Construct Concoction
Clay, stone dust, iron fillings, ground construct
When you make an attack against a construct with a
Dragon Blood (Chromatic)
Gold flakes, dragowart leaves, chromatic dragon
When you make an attack against a metallic dragon
Dragon Blood (Metallic)
Gold flakes, tarragon, chromatic dragon blood*.
Effect: When you make an attack against a chromatic dragon
Heartburn
Ash, pepper seeds, fire essence (taken from a
Drinking this concoction grants you resistance to fire
Brainfreeze
A shard of ice, salix arctica leaves, ice essence
Drinking this concoction grants you resistance to cold
Maestro’s Brew
Whisky, seeds from a coffea plant, tendons taken
Drinking this concoction grants you +20ft. to your
Liquid Courage
Gin, yarrow flowers, bile taken from a creature
Drinking this concoction grants you immunity to the
Giantsbane
Whey, crushed red ginseng, giant’s blood*.
When you drink this potion, your Strength score
Endurance
Saltwater, flaxseeds, heart of a creature with a
Drinking this concoction grants advantage on
Panther
Sugar water, turmeric, adrenal gland of a
Drinking this concoction grants advantage on
Peacock
Red wine, asparagus, feathers or hair of a
Drinking this concoction grants advantage on
Bottled Genius
Brandy, roe, brain of a creature with a
Drinking this concoction grants advantage on
Instinct
Tea Leaves, sage leaves, stomach of a creature
Drinking this concoction grants advantage on Wisdom
Hare
Fresh water, ephedra seeds, rabbit’s leg*.
After drinking this concoction, your jump distance is
Owl
Eyebright flowers, carrot, eyes of a nocturnal
Drinking this concoction grants you darkvision for 1
Tahida
Beeswax, Leaves of the mallow plant, dried Berberis (crushed)
When you expend hit dice to recover hit points within one hour of using this salve, you recover an additional 2 hit points for each hit die expended.
Berritu Tea
Black Snakeroot extract, dried Khat leaves, and dried Yerba Mate leaves steeped in hot spring water within a hollow gourd.
Drinking this concoction removes one level of Exhaustion.