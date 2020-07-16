The Vale

From the Setting Guide

Protected to the west by a near-impassible range of mountains, broken only by the city of Basalt, and by the gleaming sea on its remaining sides, the vale is one of the most well-defended regions in the area.

The Vale is one of the wealthiest nations in the region, owing to its expansive mithril mines, as well as its control of the sole source of Alaysium in the region.

Alignment

NG

Capital

Dream

Ruler

The Maiden Queen

Government

Monarchy (currently a stewardship overseen by the council of lords.)

Languages

Talavaar Common

Dominant Population

Humans

Minority Population

Dwarves

Dominant Religions

Kardia the Maiden [NG]

Minority Religion

Alaysia the Dragon [LN]