The Vale
From the Setting Guide
Protected to the west by a near-impassible range of mountains, broken only by the city of Basalt, and by the gleaming sea on its remaining sides, the vale is one of the most well-defended regions in the area.
The Vale is one of the wealthiest nations in the region, owing to its expansive mithril mines, as well as its control of the sole source of Alaysium in the region.
Alignment
NG
Capital
Ruler
The Maiden Queen
Government
Monarchy (currently a stewardship overseen by the council of lords.)
Languages
Talavaar Common
Dominant Population
Humans
Minority Population
Dwarves
Dominant Religions
Minority Religion