Iruxis
From the Setting Guide
The land of the Lizardfolk is famously insular. After a particularly bloody war with their neighbors, the Iruxi closed their borders and turned inwards.
Today, only a single road stretches across Iruxis that allows outsiders to move through the region and reduce travel times.
This road is heavily policed, and the only waystation sits outside the walls of y'Lotil, where outsiders can be closely monitored.
Alignment
Neutral
Capital
Ruler
Government
Theocratic
Languages
Iruxi Common
Dominant Population
Iruxi (Lizardfolk)
Minority Population
Dominant Religions