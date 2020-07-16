From the Setting Guide

The land of the Lizardfolk is famously insular. After a particularly bloody war with their neighbors, the Iruxi closed their borders and turned inwards.

Today, only a single road stretches across Iruxis that allows outsiders to move through the region and reduce travel times.

This road is heavily policed, and the only waystation sits outside the walls of y'Lotil, where outsiders can be closely monitored.