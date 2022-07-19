Basic Actions
Aid DC 20 check to give a +1 circumstance bonus to assisted skill check or attack roll (crit success: +2, +3 if master, +4 if legendary).
Delay Select this when your turn begins; take your turn later.
Drop Prone (move) Fall prone.
Escape (attack) Attempt to get free when grappled, restrained, or immobilized. Use unarmed attack modifier, Acrobatics, or Athletics.
Interact (manipulate) Grab an object, open a door, draw an item, or do a similar action.
Leap (move) Jump horizontally 10 feet (15 feet if your Speed is 30 feet or more), or vertically 3 feet and horizontally 5 feet.
Ready (concentrate) Prepare to take a single action or free action as a reaction with a trigger you designate.
Release (manipulate) Release something you're holding without triggering reactions.
Seek (concentrate, secret) Scan an area for signs of creatures or objects using Perception.
Sense Motive (concentrate, secret) See if a creature is lying.
Take Cover Gain cover, or get greater cover if you have cover.
Specialty Actions
Arrest a Fall Use Acrobatics to slow your fall while flying.
Avert Gaze Get a +2 circumstance bonus against visual abilities.
Fly (move) Move up to your fly Speed. Moving upward counts as traveling through difficult terrain. You can move straight down 10 feet for every 5 feet of movement you spend. If you're airborne at the end of your turn and didn't Fly this round, you fall.
Grab an Edge (manipulate) Try to catch something to stop a fall.
Mount (move) Get on an allied animal bigger than you to ride it.
Point Out (auditory, manipulate, visual) Reveal unobserved creature.
Raise a Shield Put up a shield to get its bonus to AC.