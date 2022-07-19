Aid DC 20 check to give a +1 circumstance bonus to assisted skill check or attack roll (crit success: +2, +3 if master, +4 if legendary).

Crawl ( move ) Move 5 feet while prone .

Delay Select this when your turn begins; take your turn later.

Escape ( attack ) Attempt to get free when grappled , restrained , or immobilized . Use unarmed attack modifier, Acrobatics , or Athletics .

Interact ( manipulate ) Grab an object, open a door, draw an item, or do a similar action.

Leap ( move ) Jump horizontally 10 feet (15 feet if your Speed is 30 feet or more), or vertically 3 feet and horizontally 5 feet.

Ready ( concentrate ) Prepare to take a single action or free action as a reaction with a trigger you designate.

Release ( manipulate ) Release something you're holding without triggering reactions.

Seek ( concentrate , secret ) Scan an area for signs of creatures or objects using Perception.

Sense Motive ( concentrate , secret ) See if a creature is lying.

Stand ( move ) You stand up from prone .

Step ( move ) Move 5 feet without triggering reactions.

Stride ( move ) Move up to your Speed.

Strike ( attack ) Attack with a weapon or unarmed attack.