Specialty Basic Actions
Arrest a Fall Use Acrobatics to slow your fall while flying.
Avert Gaze Get a +2 circumstance bonus against visual abilities.
Fly (move) Move up to your fly Speed. Moving upward counts as traveling through difficult terrain. You can move straight down 10 feet for every 5 feet of movement you spend. If you're airborne at the end of your turn and didn't Fly this round, you fall.
Grab an Edge (manipulate) Try to catch something to stop a fall.
Mount (move) Get on an allied animal bigger than you to ride it.
Point Out (auditory, manipulate, visual) Reveal unobserved creature.
Raise a Shield Put up a shield to get its bonus to AC.