Arrest a Fall Use Acrobatics to slow your fall while flying.

Avert Gaze Get a +2 circumstance bonus against visual abilities.

Burrow ( move ) Move up to your burrow Speed.

Fly ( move ) Move up to your fly Speed. Moving upward counts as traveling through difficult terrain . You can move straight down 10 feet for every 5 feet of movement you spend. If you're airborne at the end of your turn and didn't Fly this round, you fall.

Grab an Edge ( manipulate ) Try to catch something to stop a fall.

Mount ( move ) Get on an allied animal bigger than you to ride it.