Knocked Out When reduced to 0 HP, move your initiative to directly before the creature or effect that reduced you to 0 HP. Gain dying 1 , or dying 2 if the damage came from a critical hit or your critical failure on a save. A nonlethal effect makes you unconscious at 0 HP and doesn't give you the dying condition.

Dying You are unconscious . If you ever reach dying 4, you die. Attempt a recovery check at the start of your turn to determine whether you get better or worse. If you ever have 1 HP or more, you lose the dying condition. Any time you lose the dying condition, increase your wounded value by 1. If you take damage while dying, increase the dying value by 1 (or 2 on an enemy's critical success or your critical failure).

Recovery Checks At the start of your turn when you're dying , attempt a flat check (DC 10 + your dying value).

Critical Success Your dying value is reduced by 2.

Success Your dying value is reduced by 1.

Failure Your dying value increases by 1.

Critical Failure Your dying value increases by 2.

Wounded Any time you gain the dying condition or increase it for any reason, add your wounded value to the amount you gain or increase your dying value. The wounded condition ends if you receive HP from Treat Wounds , or if you're restored to full HP and rest for 10 minutes.