DCs

Simple Skill DCs

Task Difficulty

Simple DC

Untrained

10

Trained

15

Expert

20

Master

30

Legendary

40

Specific Skill DCs

  • Craft Use a DC of the item's level, adjusted for rarity.

  • Earn Income Tasks The task level is typically the settlement's level, and its DC uses the task level. Typical levels: village 0–1, town 2–4, city 5–7.

  • Gather Information Set a simple DC based on the notoriety of the subject; adjust upward if the character seeks in-depth information.

  • Identify Magic or Learn a Spell Use the DC for the spell or item's level, adjusted by rarity; use the incredibly hard adjustment for cursed items.

  • Recall Knowledge Set a simple DC; if the character tries again for more knowledge, adjust the DC one step higher each time until they fail or attempt an incredibly hard check.

  • Sense Direction Pick a simple DC: trained in normal wilderness, expert in deep forest/underground, master or legendary in weird/surreal environments.

  • Social Skills Use Will DC if known; if not, improvise a level.

  • Track Select a simple DC, or a Survival DC if the quarry Covers Tracks.

DCs by Level

Level

DC

0

14

1

15

2

16

3

18

4

19

5

20

6

22

7

23

8

24

9

26

10

27

11

28

12

30

13

31

14

32

15

34

16

35

17

36

18

38

19

39

20

40

21

42

22

44

23

46

24

48

25

50

Spell Level*

DC

1st

15

2nd

18

3rd

20

4th

23

5th

26

6th

28

7th

31

8th

34

9th

36

10th

39

  • If the spell is uncommon or rare, its

difficulty should be adjusted accordingly


DC Adjustments

Difficulty

Adjustment

Rarity

Incredibly easy

-10

Very easy

-5

Easy

-2

Hard

+2

Uncommon

Very hard

+5

Rare

Incredibly hard

+10

Unique