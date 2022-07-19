Craft Use a DC of the item's level, adjusted for rarity.

Earn Income Tasks The task level is typically the settlement's level, and its DC uses the task level. Typical levels: village 0–1, town 2–4, city 5–7.

Gather Information Set a simple DC based on the notoriety of the subject; adjust upward if the character seeks in-depth information.

Identify Magic or Learn a Spell Use the DC for the spell or item's level, adjusted by rarity; use the incredibly hard adjustment for cursed items .

Recall Knowledge Set a simple DC; if the character tries again for more knowledge, adjust the DC one step higher each time until they fail or attempt an incredibly hard check.

Sense Direction Pick a simple DC: trained in normal wilderness, expert in deep forest/underground, master or legendary in weird/surreal environments.

Social Skills Use Will DC if known; if not, improvise a level.