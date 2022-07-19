Simple Skill DCs
Task Difficulty
Simple DC
Untrained
10
Trained
15
Expert
20
Master
30
Legendary
40
Specific Skill DCs
Craft Use a DC of the item's level, adjusted for rarity.
Earn Income Tasks The task level is typically the settlement's level, and its DC uses the task level. Typical levels: village 0–1, town 2–4, city 5–7.
Gather Information Set a simple DC based on the notoriety of the subject; adjust upward if the character seeks in-depth information.
Identify Magic or Learn a Spell Use the DC for the spell or item's level, adjusted by rarity; use the incredibly hard adjustment for cursed items.
Recall Knowledge Set a simple DC; if the character tries again for more knowledge, adjust the DC one step higher each time until they fail or attempt an incredibly hard check.
Sense Direction Pick a simple DC: trained in normal wilderness, expert in deep forest/underground, master or legendary in weird/surreal environments.
Social Skills Use Will DC if known; if not, improvise a level.
Track Select a simple DC, or a Survival DC if the quarry Covers Tracks.
DCs by Level
Level
DC
0
14
1
15
2
16
3
18
4
19
5
20
6
22
7
23
8
24
9
26
10
27
11
28
12
30
13
31
14
32
15
34
16
35
17
36
18
38
19
39
20
40
21
42
22
44
23
46
24
48
25
50
Spell Level*
DC
1st
15
2nd
18
3rd
20
4th
23
5th
26
6th
28
7th
31
8th
34
9th
36
10th
39
difficulty should be adjusted accordingly
DC Adjustments
Difficulty
Adjustment
Rarity
Incredibly easy
-10
Very easy
-5
Easy
-2
Hard
+2
Uncommon
Very hard
+5
Rare
Incredibly hard
+10
Unique