The Timestone war was a military conflict fought between The Vale and Novaris. The conflict started due to a disagreement over which region should gain sole mining rights to Alaysium, a precious mineral with chronomancy properties.

The war ended in a decisive victory for the Vale following a successful assassination attempt on their queen. The Vale marched into Novaris in full force and decimated the nation, with no quarter given, and no regard for land or livestock.

The Novaris king, Verum Aster, surrendered during the battle of Obsidian and was taken prisoner by Vale forces.