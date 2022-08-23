Exploration, Healing, Manipulate

Requirements You are holding healer's tools , or you are wearing them and have a hand free

You spend 10 minutes treating one injured living creature (targeting yourself, if you so choose). The target is then temporarily immune to Treat Wounds actions for 1 hour, but this interval overlaps with the time you spent treating (so a patient can be treated once per hour, not once per 70 minutes).

The Medicine check DC is usually 15, though the GM might adjust it based on the circumstances, such as treating a patient outside in a storm, or treating magically cursed wounds. If you’re an expert in Medicine, you can instead attempt a DC 20 check to increase the Hit Points regained by 10; if you’re a master of Medicine, you can instead attempt a DC 30 check to increase the Hit Points regained by 30; and if you’re legendary, you can instead attempt a DC 40 check to increase the Hit Points regained by 50. The damage dealt on a critical failure remains the same.

If you succeed at your check, you can continue treating the target to grant additional healing. If you treat them for a total of 1 hour, double the Hit Points they regain from Treat Wounds.

The result of your Medicine check determines how many Hit Points the target regains.

Treat Wounds

Proficiency DC Success Healing Critical Healing Trained 15 2d8 4d8 Expert* 20 2d8+10 4d8+10 Master* 30 2d8+30 4d8+30 Legendary* 40 2d8+50 4d8+50

Rolling against a higher DC is optional.

Critical Success The target regains 4d8 Hit Points, and its wounded condition is removed.

Success The target regains 2d8 Hit Points, and its wounded condition is removed.

Critical Failure The target takes 1d8 damage.