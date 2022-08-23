You must move at half speed to use any of these activities, except Hustle.
Avoid Notice Use Stealth to avoid being noticed.
Defend Raise a Shield before your first turn begins.
Detect Magic (concentrate) Detect magic at regular intervals.
Follow the Expert (auditory, concentrate, visual) Gain bonus with a skill from an expert ally. Add your level if untrained, and get +2 circumstance bonus (+3 if ally is master, +4 if ally is legendary).
Hustle Move at double Speed for up to Con × 10 minutes (minimum 10 minutes).
Investigate (concentrate) Use Recall Knowledge to discover clues.
Repeat a Spell (concentrate) Repeatedly cast the same spell, or continue Activation or Sustain a Spell.
Scout (concentrate) Party members get +1 circumstance bonus to their initiative rolls.
Search (concentrate) Seek for hidden doors and hazards.