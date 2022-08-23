You must move at half speed to use any of these activities, except Hustle.

Avoid Notice Use Stealth to avoid being noticed.

Defend Raise a Shield before your first turn begins.

Follow the Expert ( auditory , concentrate , visual ) Gain bonus with a skill from an expert ally. Add your level if untrained, and get +2 circumstance bonus (+3 if ally is master, +4 if ally is legendary).

Hustle Move at double Speed for up to Con × 10 minutes (minimum 10 minutes).

Investigate ( concentrate ) Use Recall Knowledge to discover clues.

Scout ( concentrate ) Party members get +1 circumstance bonus to their initiative rolls.