Crime Typical Punishment

Murder Execution

Arson Execution

Summoning prohibited planar beings (varies by region) Execution

Treason Execution

Espionage 10 to 30 years labor, often shortened as spies are exchanged or traded back to their home country

Torture Fifty lashes (1d4 slashing damage) and 5 to 20 years hard labor, often followed by exile

Other atrocities Forty lashes and 3 to 10 years hard labor, often followed by exile

Manslaughter Twenty to fifty lashes, 3 to 15 years of labor, and/or a fine equal to 50% of the character’s wealth

Creating undead Fifty lashes, 3 to 10 years of hard labor, and/or a fine equal to 40% of the character’s wealth

Kidnapping Twenty to forty lashes and/or 2 to 8 years hard labor, often followed by exile

Enchantment, major (dominate) Thirty lashes and/or a fine equal to 25% of the character’s wealth, often followed by exile

Enchantment, minor (charm) Ten lashes and/or a fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth

Assault & battery (permanent injury) Thirty lashes, 1 year hard labor, and/or a fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth

Assault & battery (no permanent injury) Ten lashes and/or a fine equal to 2% of the character’s wealth

Cruelty to animals Five to twenty lashes and/or a fine equal to 5% of the character’s wealth

Robbery Twenty lashes and/or 1 to 5 years hard labor

Burglary 1 to 3 years hard labor and/or fine equal to 20% of the stolen goods’ value

Larceny 6 to 18 months hard labor and/or fine equal to 15% of the stolen goods’ value

Embezzlement Return of all funds and a fine of 20% of what was stolen

Extortion Return of all funds and a fine of 20% of what was stolen

Possession of stolen goods Return of all goods and a fine equal to 10% of the goods’ cost

Perjury A fine equal to 15% of the character’s wealth

Forgery (official papers) A fine equal to 15% of the character’s wealth

Forgery (other) A fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth

Blackmail A fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth

Fraud A fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth

Worship of banned gods 2 to 8 years hard labor and/or a fine equal to 20% of the character’s wealth

Smuggling 1 to 5 years hard labor and/or a fine equal to 15% of the character’s wealth

Vandalism Ten lashes and/or a fine equal to 2% of the character’s wealth

Pickpocketing Five lashes and/or a fine equal to 1% of the character’s wealth

Trespassing Two lashes and/or a fine equal to 1% of the character’s wealth

Multiple offenses at once As most serious offense, plus 50% of other sentences

Repeated offenses Increase the sentence by a quarter for each prior offense—excessive offenses result in execution