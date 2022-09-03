Crime
Typical Punishment
Murder
Execution
Arson
Execution
Summoning prohibited planar beings (varies by region)
Execution
Treason
Execution
Espionage
10 to 30 years labor, often shortened as spies are exchanged or traded back to their home country
Torture
Fifty lashes (1d4 slashing damage) and 5 to 20 years hard labor, often followed by exile
Other atrocities
Forty lashes and 3 to 10 years hard labor, often followed by exile
Manslaughter
Twenty to fifty lashes, 3 to 15 years of labor, and/or a fine equal to 50% of the character’s wealth
Creating undead
Fifty lashes, 3 to 10 years of hard labor, and/or a fine equal to 40% of the character’s wealth
Kidnapping
Twenty to forty lashes and/or 2 to 8 years hard labor, often followed by exile
Enchantment, major (dominate)
Thirty lashes and/or a fine equal to 25% of the character’s wealth, often followed by exile
Enchantment, minor (charm)
Ten lashes and/or a fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth
Assault & battery (permanent injury)
Thirty lashes, 1 year hard labor, and/or a fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth
Assault & battery (no permanent injury)
Ten lashes and/or a fine equal to 2% of the character’s wealth
Cruelty to animals
Five to twenty lashes and/or a fine equal to 5% of the character’s wealth
Robbery
Twenty lashes and/or 1 to 5 years hard labor
Burglary
1 to 3 years hard labor and/or fine equal to 20% of the stolen goods’ value
Larceny
6 to 18 months hard labor and/or fine equal to 15% of the stolen goods’ value
Embezzlement
Return of all funds and a fine of 20% of what was stolen
Extortion
Return of all funds and a fine of 20% of what was stolen
Possession of stolen goods
Return of all goods and a fine equal to 10% of the goods’ cost
Perjury
A fine equal to 15% of the character’s wealth
Forgery (official papers)
A fine equal to 15% of the character’s wealth
Forgery (other)
A fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth
Blackmail
A fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth
Fraud
A fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth
Worship of banned gods
2 to 8 years hard labor and/or a fine equal to 20% of the character’s wealth
Smuggling
1 to 5 years hard labor and/or a fine equal to 15% of the character’s wealth
Vandalism
Ten lashes and/or a fine equal to 2% of the character’s wealth
Pickpocketing
Five lashes and/or a fine equal to 1% of the character’s wealth
Trespassing
Two lashes and/or a fine equal to 1% of the character’s wealth
Multiple offenses at once
As most serious offense, plus 50% of other sentences
Repeated offenses Increase the sentence by a quarter for each prior offense—excessive offenses result in execution
Punishments can vary from region to region. Countries in the Inner Sea that use fines typically link them to the character’s
Crime & Punishment