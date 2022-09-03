Crime & Punishment

Crime

Typical Punishment

Murder

Execution

Arson

Execution

Summoning prohibited planar beings (varies by region)

Execution

Treason

Execution

Espionage

10 to 30 years labor, often shortened as spies are exchanged or traded back to their home country

Torture

Fifty lashes (1d4 slashing damage) and 5 to 20 years hard labor, often followed by exile

Other atrocities

Forty lashes and 3 to 10 years hard labor, often followed by exile

Manslaughter

Twenty to fifty lashes, 3 to 15 years of labor, and/or a fine equal to 50% of the character’s wealth

Creating undead

Fifty lashes, 3 to 10 years of hard labor, and/or a fine equal to 40% of the character’s wealth

Kidnapping

Twenty to forty lashes and/or 2 to 8 years hard labor, often followed by exile

Enchantment, major (dominate)

Thirty lashes and/or a fine equal to 25% of the character’s wealth, often followed by exile

Enchantment, minor (charm)

Ten lashes and/or a fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth

Assault & battery (permanent injury)

Thirty lashes, 1 year hard labor, and/or a fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth

Assault & battery (no permanent injury)

Ten lashes and/or a fine equal to 2% of the character’s wealth

Cruelty to animals

Five to twenty lashes and/or a fine equal to 5% of the character’s wealth

Robbery

Twenty lashes and/or 1 to 5 years hard labor

Burglary

1 to 3 years hard labor and/or fine equal to 20% of the stolen goods’ value

Larceny

6 to 18 months hard labor and/or fine equal to 15% of the stolen goods’ value

Embezzlement

Return of all funds and a fine of 20% of what was stolen

Extortion

Return of all funds and a fine of 20% of what was stolen

Possession of stolen goods

Return of all goods and a fine equal to 10% of the goods’ cost

Perjury

A fine equal to 15% of the character’s wealth

Forgery (official papers)

A fine equal to 15% of the character’s wealth

Forgery (other)

A fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth

Blackmail

A fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth

Fraud

A fine equal to 10% of the character’s wealth

Worship of banned gods

2 to 8 years hard labor and/or a fine equal to 20% of the character’s wealth

Smuggling

1 to 5 years hard labor and/or a fine equal to 15% of the character’s wealth

Vandalism

Ten lashes and/or a fine equal to 2% of the character’s wealth

Pickpocketing

Five lashes and/or a fine equal to 1% of the character’s wealth

Trespassing

Two lashes and/or a fine equal to 1% of the character’s wealth

Multiple offenses at once

As most serious offense, plus 50% of other sentences

Repeated offenses Increase the sentence by a quarter for each prior offense—excessive offenses result in execution

Punishments can vary from region to region. Countries in the Inner Sea that use fines typically link them to the character’s