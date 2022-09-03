Object Hardness

Material

Hardness

HP

BT

Example Items

Paper

0

1

Book pages, paper fan, scroll

Thin cloth

0

1

Kite, silk dress, undershirt

Thin glass

0

1

Bottle, spectacles, window pane

Cloth

1

4

2

Cloth armor, heavy jacket, sack, tent

Glass

1

4

2

Glass block, glass table, heavy vase

Glass structure

2

8

4

Glass block wall

Thin leather

2

8

4

Backpack, jacket, pouch, strap, whip

Thin rope

2

8

4

Standard adventuring rope

Thin wood

3

12

6

Chair, club, sapling, wooden shield

Leather

4

16

8

Leather armor, saddle

Rope

4

16

8

Industrial rope, ship rigging

Thin stone

5

16

8

Chalkboard, slate tiles, stone cladding

Thin iron or steel

5

20

10

Chain, steel shield, sword

Wood

5

20

10

Chest, simple door, table, tree trunk

Stone

7

28

14

Paving stone, statue

Iron or steel

9

36

18

Anvil, iron or steel armor, stove

Wooden structure

10

40

20

Reinforced door, wooden wall

Stone structure

14

56

28

Stone wall

Iron or steel structure

18

72

36

Iron plate wall