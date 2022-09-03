Material
Hardness
HP
BT
Example Items
Paper
0
1
—
Book pages, paper fan, scroll
Thin cloth
0
1
—
Kite, silk dress, undershirt
Thin glass
0
1
—
Bottle, spectacles, window pane
Cloth
1
4
2
Cloth armor, heavy jacket, sack, tent
Glass
1
4
2
Glass block, glass table, heavy vase
Glass structure
2
8
4
Glass block wall
Thin leather
2
8
4
Backpack, jacket, pouch, strap, whip
Thin rope
2
8
4
Standard adventuring rope
Thin wood
3
12
6
Chair, club, sapling, wooden shield
Leather
4
16
8
Leather armor, saddle
Rope
4
16
8
Industrial rope, ship rigging
Thin stone
5
16
8
Chalkboard, slate tiles, stone cladding
Thin iron or steel
5
20
10
Chain, steel shield, sword
Wood
5
20
10
Chest, simple door, table, tree trunk
Stone
7
28
14
Paving stone, statue
Iron or steel
9
36
18
Anvil, iron or steel armor, stove
Wooden structure
10
40
20
Reinforced door, wooden wall
Stone structure
14
56
28
Stone wall
Iron or steel structure
18
72
36
Iron plate wall
Object Hardness