Agile : The multiple attack penalty you take with this weapon on the second attack on your turn is –4 instead of –5, and –8 instead of –10 on the third and subsequent attacks in the turn.

Alchemical : Alchemical items are powered by reactions of alchemical reagents. Alchemical items aren’t magical and don’t radiate a magical aura.

Attached : An attached weapon must be combined with another piece of gear to be used. The trait lists what type of item the weapon must be attached to. You must be wielding or wearing the item the weapon is attached to in order to attack with it. For example, shield spikes are attached to a shield, allowing you to attack with the spikes instead of a shield bash , but only if you're wielding the shield. An attached weapon is usually bolted onto or built into the item it's attached to, and typically an item can have only one weapon attached to it. An attached weapon can be affixed to an item with 10 minutes of work and a successful DC 10 Crafting check; this includes the time needed to remove the weapon from a previous item, if necessary. If an item is destroyed, its attached weapon can usually be salvaged.

Azarketi : Amphibious humanoids who live among the seas of the Inner Sea region, said to have descended from the people of Azlant. Sometimes known as gillmen or Low Azlanti. Azarketis craft and use these weapons.

Backstabber : When you hit a flat-footed creature, this weapon deals 1 precision damage in addition to its normal damage. The precision damage increases to 2 if the weapon is a +3 weapon.

Backswing : You can use the momentum from a missed attack with this weapon to lead into your next attack. After missing with this weapon on your turn, you gain a +1 circumstance bonus to your next attack with this weapon before the end of your turn.

Brutal : A ranged attack with this trait uses its Strength modifier instead of Dexterity on the attack roll.

Capacity : Weapons that have the capacity trait typically have multiple barrels or chambers capable of containing a round of ammunition. Capacity is always accompanied by a number indicating the number of barrels or chambers. After a capacity weapon is fired, you can select the next loaded barrel or chamber as an Interact action that doesn't require a free hand. Each barrel or chamber can be reloaded after it's fired as a separate Interact action.

Catfolk : A creature with this trait is a member of the catfolk ancestry. Catfolk are humanoids with feline features. An ability with this trait can be used or selected only by catfolk. An item with this trait is created and used by catfolk.

Climbing : The hand holding this weapon is freely available to Climb .

Clockwork : Clockworks are intricate, complex constructs that can be programmed to perform specific functions. A clockwork creature must be wound regularly to function. Clockwork items are Intricate, complex machines that use clockwork to function. Not all require daily winding, but those that do have the wind-up ability in their stat blocks. Wind-Up: To remain operational, a clockwork vehicle or creature must be wound with a unique key by a creature. This takes an amount of time listed in the clockwork's wind-up entry, which also lists how long the clockwork remains operational once wound; after this duration, the clockwork becomes inactive and immobile until it's wound again. Some clockworks' abilities require them to spend some of their remaining operational time. They can't spend more than they have and shut down immediately once they have 0 time remaining. If it's unclear when a clockwork was last wound, most are re-wound approximately halfway through their operating time. A clockwork vehicle can be placed into standby mode by its pilot as a 3-action activity; a clockwork creature must perform this activity itself. A clockwork's operational time doesn't decrease in standby. A creature can attempt to Disable a Device to wind a clockwork down (with a DC listed in the wind-up entry).

Cobbled : This firearm is cobbled together and likely to misfire. No matter how well you upkeep it, on a failed attack roll, the attack misses and you must roll a DC 5 flat check. If you fail this check, the weapon misfires.

Combination : Combination is a new trait for weapons that combine the functionality of melee weapons and firearms in unique or unusual ways. A combination weapon has a firearm form or usage and a melee weapon form or usage. The weapons table lists the firearm statistics first and the melee weapon statistics indented beneath, just above the ammunition. Switching between the melee weapon usage and the firearm usage requires an Interact action. However, if your last action was a successful melee Strike against a foe using a combination weapon, you can make a firearm Strike with the combination weapon against that foe without fully switching to the firearm usage, firing the firearm just as you hit with the melee attack. In this case, the combination weapon returns to its melee usage after the firearm Strike. Since a combination weapon is one weapon with two usages, both usages share any fundamental runes. You can put a property rune on a combination weapon as long as it's appropriate for either of the two usages, but if only one of the usages meets the property rune's requirements, the effects of the property rune only apply for that usage. For instance, a vorpal axe musket only applies the vorpal property rune when you are using it as an axe. Due to their complexity, combination weapons can't have another weapon, such as a bayonet or reinforced stock , attached to them.

Concealable : This weapon is designed to be inconspicuous or easily concealed. You gain a +2 circumstance bonus to Stealth checks and DCs to hide or conceal a weapon with this trait.

Concussive : These weapons smash as much as puncture. When determining a creature's resistance or immunity to damage from this weapon, use the weaker of the target's resistance or immunity to piercing or to bludgeoning. For instance, if the creature were immune to piercing and had no resistance or immunity to bludgeoning damage, it would take full damage from a concussive weapon. Resistance or immunity to all physical damage, or all damage, applies as normal.

Conrasu : A people that are made of cosmic force given consciousness and housed within unique exoskeletons. Conrasus craft and use these weapons.

Critical Fusion : Critical fusion is a new trait for combination weapons that grants you two additional options for the critical specialization effect when using the combination weapon's melee version to make a melee attack while the firearm is loaded. If you choose to use one of them, they replace the melee usage's normal critical specialization effect. First, you can discharge the firearm to create a loud bang and concussion, using the critical specialization effect for firearms instead of the melee weapon group's critical specialization effect. Second, you can choose to discharge the firearm to increase the critical hit's momentum or shoot the foe as you attack them in melee, dealing 2 additional damage per weapon damage die. Both of these options discharge the firearm, which typically means you have to reload it before firing it again.

Deadly : On a critical hit, the weapon adds a weapon damage die of the listed size. Roll this after doubling the weapon's damage. This increases to two dice if the weapon has a greater striking rune and three dice if the weapon has a major striking rune. For instance, a rapier with a greater striking rune deals 2d8 extra piercing damage on a critical hit. An ability that changes the size of the weapon's normal damage dice doesn't change the size of its deadly die.

Disarm : You can use this weapon to Disarm with the Athletics skill even if you don't have a free hand. This uses the weapon's reach (if different from your own) and adds the weapon's item bonus to attack rolls (if any) as an item bonus to the Athletics check. If you critically fail a check to Disarm using the weapon, you can drop the weapon to take the effects of a failure instead of a critical failure. On a critical success, you still need a free hand if you want to take the item.

Double Barrel : This weapon has two barrels that are each loaded separately. You can fire both barrels of a double barrel weapon in a single Strike to increase the weapon damage die by one step. If the weapon has the fatal trait, this increases the fatal die by one step.

Dwarf : A creature with this trait is a member of the dwarf ancestry. Dwarves are stout folk who often live underground and typically have darkvision . An ability with this trait can be used or selected only by dwarves. An item with this trait is created and used by dwarves.

Elf : A creature with this trait is a member of the elf ancestry. Elves are mysterious people with rich traditions of magic and scholarship who typically have low-light vision . An ability with this trait can be used or selected only by elves. A weapon with this trait is created and used by elves.

Fatal : The fatal trait includes a die size. On a critical hit, the weapon’s damage die increases to that die size instead of the normal die size, and the weapon adds one additional damage die of the listed size.

Fatal Aim : It’s possible to hold the stock of this weapon under one arm so you can fire it with a single hand as long as the other hand isn’t holding a weapon, shield, or anything else you would need to move and position, to ensure the weapon doesn’t slip out from under your arm. However, if you use both hands, the weapon can make fatal attacks. When you wield the weapon in two hands, it gains the fatal trait with the listed damage die. Holding the weapon underarm stably enough to fire is significantly more complicated than just releasing one hand from the weapon, so to switch between the two grips, you must do so with an Interact action rather than Releasing or as part of reloading.

Finesse : You can use your Dexterity modifier instead of your Strength modifier on attack rolls using this melee weapon. You still use your Strength modifier when calculating damage.

Forceful : This weapon becomes more dangerous as you build momentum. When you attack with it more than once on your turn, the second attack gains a circumstance bonus to damage equal to the number of weapon damage dice, and each subsequent attack gains a circumstance bonus to damage equal to double the number of weapon damage dice.

Free-Hand : This weapon doesn't take up your hand, usually because it is built into your armor. A free-hand weapon can't be Disarmed . You can use the hand covered by your free-hand weapon to wield other items, perform manipulate actions, and so on. You can't attack with a free-hand weapon if you're wielding anything in that hand or otherwise using that hand. When you're not wielding anything and not otherwise using the hand, you can use abilities that require you to have a hand free as well as those that require you to be wielding a weapon in that hand. Each of your hands can have only one free-hand weapon on it.

Geniekin : An umbrella term for planar scions descended from beings from the Elemental Planes. Geniekin craft and use these weapons.

Gnome : A creature with this trait is a member of the gnome ancestry. Gnomes are small people skilled at magic who seek out new experiences and usually have low-light vision . An ability with this trait can be used or selected only by gnomes. A weapon with this trait is created and used by gnomes.

Goblin : A creature with this trait can be one of several kinds of creature, including goblins , hobgoblins , and bugbears . Goblins tend to have darkvision . An ability with this trait can be used or chosen only by goblins. A weapon with this trait is created and used by goblins.

Grapple : You can use this weapon to Grapple with the Athletics skill even if you don't have a free hand. This uses the weapon's reach (if different from your own) and adds the weapon's item bonus to attack rolls as an item bonus to the Athletics check. If you critically fail a check to Grapple using the weapon, you can drop the weapon to take the effects of a failure instead of a critical failure.

Grippli : Gripplis are a family of frog-like humanoids. Gripplis craft and use these weapons.

Halfling : A creature with this trait is a member of the halfling ancestry. These small people are friendly wanderers considered to be lucky. An ability with this trait can be used or selected only by halflings. A weapon with this trait is created and used by halflings.

Hampering : A weapon with the hampering trait includes a disruptive limb or flange. You can use an Interact action to thrash the weapon in a square within the weapon’s reach. That square becomes difficult terrain until you attack with the weapon, move, would otherwise stop thrashing it, or at the beginning of your next turn.

Injection : This weapon can be filled with an injury poison . Immediately after a successful attack with the weapon, you can inject the target with the loaded poison with a single Interact action. Refilling the weapon with a new substance requires three Interact actions, and uses both hands.

Jousting : The weapon is suited for mounted combat with a harness or similar means. When mounted, if you moved at least 10 feet on the action before your attack, add a circumstance bonus to damage for that attack equal to the number of damage dice for the weapon. In addition, while mounted, you can wield the weapon in one hand, changing the damage die to the listed value.

Kickback : A kickback weapon is extra powerful and difficult to use due to its high recoil. A kickback weapon deals 1 additional damage with all attacks. Firing a kickback weapon gives a –2 circumstance penalty to the attack roll, but characters with 14 or more Strength ignore the penalty. Attaching a kickback weapon to a deployed bipod, tripod, or other stabilizer can lower or negate this penalty.

Kobold : A creature with this trait is a member of the kobold ancestry. Kobolds are reptilian humanoids who are usually Small and typically have darkvision . An ability with this trait can be used or selected only by kobolds.

Modular : The weapon has multiple configurations that you can switch between using an Interact action. Typically, switching between configurations of a modular weapon allows it to deal different types of damage (listed in the trait, such as “modular B, P, or S”), though it’s possible for a modular weapon’s description to list more complicated configurations.

Monk : Abilities with this trait are from the monk class. A weapon with this trait is primarily used by monks.

Mounted : Mounted siege weapons take up a certain size and space, and typically have statistics to allow them to be attacked. They're used for large-scale warfare.

Nonlethal : An effect with this trait is not inherently deadly. Damage from a nonlethal effect knocks a creature out rather than killing it. You can use a nonlethal weapon to make a lethal attack with a –2 circumstance penalty.

Orc : A creature with this trait is a member of the orc ancestry. These green-skinned people tend to have darkvision . An ability with this trait can be used or selected only by orcs. An item with this trait is created and used by orcs.

Parry : This weapon can be used defensively to block attacks. While wielding this weapon, if your proficiency with it is trained or better, you can spend a single action to position your weapon defensively, gaining a +1 circumstance bonus to AC until the start of your next turn.

Portable : Portable siege weapons, such as battering rams , can be more easily carried and have a role in both warfare and smaller conflicts or exploration.

Propulsive : You add half your Strength modifier (if positive) to damage rolls with a propulsive ranged weapon. If you have a negative Strength modifier, you add your full Strength modifier instead.

Range : These attacks will either list a finite range or a range increment, which follows the normal rules for range increments.

Ranged Trip : This weapon can be used to Trip with the Athletics skill at a distance up to the weapon's first range increment. The skill check takes a –2 circumstance penalty. You can add the weapon's item bonus to attack rolls as a bonus to the check. As with using a melee weapon to trip, a ranged trip doesn't deal any damage when used to Trip. This trait usually appears only on a thrown weapon.

Reach : Natural attacks with this trait can be used to attack creatures up to the listed distance away instead of only adjacent creatures. Weapons with this trait are long and can be used to attack creatures up to 10 feet away instead of only adjacent creatures. For creatures that already have reach with the limb or limbs that wield the weapon, the weapon increases their reach by 5 feet.

Reload : While all weapons need some amount of time to get into position, many ranged weapons also need to be loaded and reloaded. This entry indicates how many Interact actions it takes to reload such weapons. This can be 0 if drawing ammunition and firing the weapon are part of the same action. If an item takes 2 or more actions to reload, the GM determines whether they must be performed together as an activity, or you can spend some of those actions during one turn and the rest during your next turn.

Repeating : A repeating weapon is typically a type of crossbow that has a shorter reload time. These weapons can't be loaded with individual bolts like other crossbows; instead, they require a magazine of specialized ammunition to be loaded into a special slot. Once that magazine is in place, the ammunition is automatically loaded each time the weapon is cocked to fire, reducing its reload to the value in its reload entry (typically 0). When the ammunition runs out, a new magazine must be loaded, which requires a free hand and 3 Interact actions (to remove the old magazine, retrieve the new magazine, and slot the new magazine in place). These actions don't need to be consecutive.

Resonant : This weapon can channel energy damage. You gain the Conduct Energy free action while wielding a resonant weapon.

Scatter : This weapon fires a cluster of pellets in a wide spray. Scatter always has an area listed with it, indicating the radius of the spray. On a hit, the primary target of attacks with a scatter weapon take the listed damage, and the target and all other creatures within the listed radius around it take 1 point of splash damage per weapon damage die.

Shove : You can use this weapon to Shove with the Athletics skill even if you don't have a free hand. This uses the weapon's reach (if different from your own) and adds the weapon's item bonus to attack rolls as an item bonus to the Athletics check. If you critically fail a check to Shove using the weapon, you can drop the weapon to take the effects of a failure instead of a critical failure.

Sweep : This weapon makes wide sweeping or spinning attacks, making it easier to attack multiple enemies. When you attack with this weapon, you gain a +1 circumstance bonus to your attack roll if you already attempted to attack a different target this turn using this weapon.

Tengu : A creature with this trait is a member of the tengu ancestry. Tengus are humanoids who resemble birds. An ability with this trait can be used or selected only by tengus. An item with this trait is created and used by tengus.

Tethered : This weapon is attached to a length of rope or chain that allows you to retrieve it after it has left your hand. If you have a free hand while wielding this weapon, you can use an Interact action to pull the weapon back into your grasp after you have thrown it as a ranged attack or after it has been disarmed (unless it is being held by another creature).

Thrown : You can throw this weapon as a ranged attack, and it is a ranged weapon when thrown. A thrown weapon adds your Strength modifier to damage just like a melee weapon does. When this trait appears on a melee weapon, it also includes the range increment. Ranged weapons with this trait use the range increment specified in the weapon’s Range entry.

Trip : You can use this weapon to Trip with the Athletics skill even if you don't have a free hand. This uses the weapon's reach (if different from your own) and adds the weapon's item bonus to attack rolls as an item bonus to the Athletics check. If you critically fail a check to Trip using the weapon, you can drop the weapon to take the effects of a failure instead of a critical failure.

Twin : These weapons are used as a pair, complementing each other. When you attack with a twin weapon, you add a circumstance bonus to the damage roll equal to the weapon’s number of damage dice if you have previously attacked with a different weapon of the same type this turn. The weapons must be of the same type to benefit from this trait, but they don’t need to have the same runes.

Two-Hand : This weapon can be wielded with two hands. Doing so changes its weapon damage die to the indicated value. This change applies to all the weapon's damage dice, such as those from striking runes.

Unarmed : An unarmed attack uses your body rather than a manufactured weapon. An unarmed attack isn't a weapon, though it's categorized with weapons for weapon groups, and it might have weapon traits. Since it's part of your body, an unarmed attack can't be Disarmed . It also doesn't take up a hand, though a fist or other grasping appendage generally works like a free-hand weapon.

Versatile : A versatile weapon can be used to deal a different type of damage than that listed in the Damage entry. This trait indicates the alternate damage type. For instance, a piercing weapon that is versatile S can be used to deal piercing or slashing damage. You choose the damage type each time you make an attack.