Name Rarity Traits Level Price Bulk Effects

Alcohol Common Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison — 1 cp (or more) L Saving Throw DC 12 Fortitude; Onset 10 minutes; Stage 1 +1 item bonus to saving throws against fear effects (10 minutes); Stage 2 flat-footed, +1 item bonus to saving throws against fear effects (10 minutes); Stage 3 clumsy 1, flat-footed, stupefied 2 (10 minutes); Stage 4 clumsy 2 and sickened 2 (10 minutes); Stage 5 clumsy 2, sickened 2, and stupefied 2 (10 minutes); Stage 6 unconscious (8 hours); Stage 7 death

Qat Common Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison — 4 sp L Saving Throw DC 14 Fortitude; Onset 10 minutes; Maximum Duration 8 hours; Stage 1 +1 item bonus to Reflex saves (10 minutes); Stage 2 stupefied 1 (1 hour)

Bloodeye Coffee Common Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison — 5 sp L Saving Throw DC 14 Fortitude; Onset 10 minutes; Maximum Duration 8 hours; Stage 1 +1 item bonus to AC and saves to which you are taking penalties caused by the fatigued condition (10 minutes); Stage 2 stupefied 1 (1 hour); Stage 3 can’t recover from fatigued (1 day, after which the drug ends)

Flayleaf Common Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Inhaled Poison — 1 gp L Saving Throw DC 12 Fortitude; Onset 10 minutes; Maximum Duration 4 hours; Stage 1 +1 item bonus to saving throws against mental effects (1 hour); Stage 2 fatigued and +1 item bonus to saving throws against mental effects (1 hour); Stage 3 fatigued and stupefied 1 (1 hour); Stage 4 fatigued, frightened 2, stupefied 2 (1 hour)

Refined Pesh Common Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Inhaled Poison 1 2 gp L Saving Throw DC 12 Fortitude; Onset 1 minute; Maximum Duration 6 hours; Stage 1 stupefied 1 and a +2 item bonus to saves versus fear effects (1 minute); Stage 2 1 temporary Hit Point per level (first time you reach this stage only), +2 item bonus to saves versus fear effects, clumsy 1, and stupefied 1 (1 minute); Stage 3 clumsy 2 and stupefied 2 (1 hour)

Grit Common Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison 1 3 gp L Saving Throw DC 15 Fortitude; Onset 1 minute; Maximum Duration 4 hours; Stage 1 +1 item bonus to Athletics, Crafting, and Performance checks (10 minutes); Stage 2 +1 item bonus to Athletics, Crafting, and Performance checks, –2 item penalty to Perception checks (1 hour); Stage 3 –4 item penalty to Perception checks (1 hour); Stage 4 as stage 3 (1 hour); Stage 5 confusion (1 round); Stage 6 unconscious (remaining duration)

Grolna Uncommon Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison 1 3 gp L Saving Throw DC 13 Fortitude; Onset 1 minute; Maximum Duration 8 hours; Stage 1 gain scent (imprecise) 30 feet, gain a +3 item bonus to Survival checks to follow tracks, and become stupefied 1 (1 hour); Stage 2 stupefied 2 (6 hours)

Blood Sap Common Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison 1 4 gp L Saving Throw DC 16 Fortitude; Onset 10 minutes; Maximum Duration 3 hours; Stage 1 drained 1, +1 item bonus to weapon and unarmed attack rolls, Acrobatics checks, and Athletics checks (10 minutes); Stage 2 slowed 1 (1 hour)

Blaze Uncommon Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison 2 7 gp L Saving Throw DC 17 Fortitude; Maximum Duration 4 hours; Stage 1 +1 item bonus to saves versus fire effects, and you treat severe or extreme environmental heat effects as if they were one step lower (1 hour); Stage 2 stupefied 1, and you treat severe or extreme environmental heat effects as if they were one step lower (1 hour); Stage 3 fatigued and stupefied 2 (1 hour)

Shiver Common Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison 3 10 gp L Saving Throw DC 19 Fortitude; Maximum Duration 4 hours; Stage 1 whenever you become frightened, reduce that condition’s value by 1 (10 minutes); Stage 2 clumsy 2 (1 hour); Stage 3 asleep (1 hour)

Dreamtime Tea Common Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison 4 13 gp L Saving Throw DC 21 Fortitude; Maximum Duration 30 minutes; Stage 1 stupefied 2 (1 minute); Stage 2 unconscious and can ask a question with the effects of augury except the flat check DC is 10 (10 minutes)

Zerk Common Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Injury Poison 4 20 gp L Saving Throw DC 20 Fortitude; Maximum Duration 1 hour; Stage 1 +2 item bonus to Perception rolls for initiative, and if you have an addiction to zerk, your melee weapon and unarmed attacks deal an extra 2 damage during the first round of a combat encounter (1 minute); Stage 2 drained 1 (1 hour)

Diluted Hype Uncommon Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison 5 20 gp L Saving Throw DC 21 Fortitude; Maximum Duration 1 minute; Stage 1 quickened and can use the additional action to Step (1 round); Stage 2 stupefied 1 (1 round); Stage 3 drained 1 and stupefied 1 (1 round)

Elven Absinthe Common Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison 5 25 gp L Saving Throw DC 20 Fortitude; Onset 1 hour; Maximum Duration 1 day; Stage 1 +2 item bonus to Diplomacy and Performance checks (1 hour); Stage 2 drained 2 (1 hour); Stage 3 stupefied 4 (1 hour)

Cytillesh Uncommon Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison 5 30 gp L Deros use cytillesh in a variety of ways, and some surface-dwellers seek out the fungus for their own use. Memories lost to cytillesh can be restored through modify memory. The save for addiction to cytillesh is DC 20, and the addiction has the virulent trait. Saving Throw DC 15 Fortitude; Maximum Duration 8 hours; Stage 1 stupefied 1 (1 minute); Stage 2 lose all memories made in the previous hour (1 hour)

Demon Dust Uncommon Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Inhaled Poison 6 45 gp L This highly addictive drug is produced from the crushed bones of demons. Demon dust strengthens the inhaler's body for acts requiring great physical stamina. While the drug is in effect, users typically experience some form of memory loss. Others claim to have experienced hallucinations, flashbacks, and confusion for a few hours after the drug wears off. The save for addiction to demon dust is DC 24, and the addiction has the virulent trait. Saving Throw DC 20 Fortitude; Maximum Duration 8 hours; Stage 1 +2 item bonus to Athletics checks and treat up to 4 Bulk as being negligible in weight (1 minute); Stage 2 +2 item bonus to Athletics checks, treat up to 4 Bulk as being negligible in weight, and stupefied 1 (1 hour); Stage 3 stupefied 1 (1 hour); Stage 4 stupefied 2 (1 hour); Stage 5 stupefied 2 and all memories made since you were first exposed to this dose of demon dust become hazy and vague (1 hour); Stage 6 stupefied 2 and all memories made in the previous 24 hours become hazy and vague (1 hour)

Succubus Kiss Rare Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Poison 7 70 gp L This rare and highly addictive drug is rumored to be created by wizards working alongside succubi. Taken in the form of lozenges, this drug can heighten the body's pleasure and pain stimuli as well as increase alertness, energy, and euphoria. Serious side effects that can occur include heart attack, stroke, and sudden vision and hearing loss, but these risks do little to deter users. The save for addiction to succubus kiss is DC 28, and the addiction has the virulent trait. Saving Throw DC 24 Fortitude; Onset 1 minute; Maximum Duration 8 hours; Stage 1 +2 item bonus to initiative checks (10 minutes) and to all saving throws against emotion and mental effects; Stage 2 as stage 1 plus drained 1 (1 hour); Stage 3 as stage 2 plus blinded or deafness (1 hour); Stage 4 blindness and deafness (1 hour); Stage 5 unconscious

Scour Uncommon Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested, Inhaled Poison 8 80 gp L Saving Throw DC 25 Fortitude; Onset 1 hour; Maximum Duration 6 hours; Stage 1 stupefied 2 and +2 item bonus to Reflex saves and Dexterity-based skill checks (1 hour); Stage 2 fatigued (1 hour); Stage 3 drained 2 and fatigued (1 hour)

Hype Rare Alchemical, Consumable, Drug, Ingested 8 100 gp L Saving Throw DC 25 Fortitude; Maximum Duration 1 minute; Stage 1 quickened and can use the additional action to Step or Stride (1 round); Stage 2 stupefied 2 (1 round); Stage 3 drained 2 and stupefied 2 (1 round)