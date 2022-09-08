Axe

In the test of the axe, each contestant is assigned to one of six fifteen-foot squares demarcated at each corner by a large upright

log. The winner is the first contestant to hew through all four of their square’s logs using a greataxe. Similar to the archery competition, the four hours leading up to this event are filled with exhibition woodchopping from a wide range of would-be lumberjacks.

Contest Rules: At the start, contestants are supplied with a greataxe and are then directed to take position inside their square. Nunzio holds a bright red flag up in the air, and when he lowers it, the six contestants can start hacking away at their logs (AC 20, Hardness 5, HP 20 [BT 10]) with their greataxe. Magic is allowed, but only to enhance an axe or its wielder—if the contestant damages or directly targets a log with something other than a greataxe or casts a spell on another competitor

It’s easiest to set up this contest in encounter mode, assigning each contestant a three-by-three grid of fivefoot squares with the contestant starting in the grid’s center square and the logs in the middle of each corner square. The six grids should all be close together so that each contestant starts no more than 15 feet from at least one other contestant; some of the NPCs have tactics below that can affect other targets in range.

Let the PC contestant choose whichever grid they want to be assigned to them (note that this contest is designed for Small or Medium contestants—larger contestants are not allowed, since they would have an unfair advantage). Once Nunzio lowers his flag, each

contestant determines Initiative by rolling a Perception check, then attempts to chop through their logs as detailed in their Strategy section.